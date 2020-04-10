Celebrate Easter with these pictures of cats looking saints and divine

(Loans: Splitpics.uk)

This is the time of year when Christians around the world are celebrating. Today is Good Friday and on Easter Sunday there are only two nights.

Given that physical masses are not possible at the moment, and given the world’s pandemic, Easter looks completely different to many.

But there is one thing that can unite all people and maybe somehow relieve sadness due to the lack of Easter services … pictures of cats.

It may be blasphemous to say that these cats look divine or sacred, but their photos are definitely of such quality.

Look at them and wonder if the ancient Egyptians were right, and yet cats should be worshiped.

Deserves a paw-car (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

Hair is waving or hello? (Loans: Splitpics.uk)

And it was his candlestick that shone from above (Credit: Splitpics.uk)

On the hunt for fish (hold loaves) (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

Someone was praying beside his daily nap (Credit: Splitpics.uk)

Real angel (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

You witnessed a miracle (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

Anglepoise? Angelpoise! (Loans: Splitpics.uk)

Stained glass catto (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

To pass it on the stairs, you must recite psalms (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

Cats love boxes, and apparently they like divine beings (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

Forgive me Kibbles, because I fell in love with you (Credit: Splitpics.uk)

Caring for road safety (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

LET! CATS! BE! Nuns! IF! THEY! WANT! (Loans: Splitpics.uk)

Halo Beyonce playing in the distance (Credits: Splitpics.uk)

Would you take the Eucharist from him? (Loans: Splitpics.uk)

Do you have funny pictures of cats that you can share and help comfort everyone in these hard times?

