Celebrate the biggest decade of metal with this month’s Metal Hammer 80s special

This month, Metal Hammer takes you into the biggest decade of metal – with a full, all-out 80s special! Party on!

Our new edition includes a free Carpenter Brut CD compiled exclusively by the man himself, as well as a poster package from the 80s with some of the most iconic album covers of the entire decade, including Venom, Napalm Death, Motley Crue, Motorhead and Celtic Frost!

Inside, we have brand new features on the greatest and best stories from every year of the 80s, including the amazing story behind the groundbreaking debut of Iron Maiden;

Discover the year that it all finally fell apart for Black Sabbath; how Metallica’s “One” changed its thrash forever;

We explore the rise (and fall) of glam metal and the unlikely triumph of Manowar …

… and brand new interviews with everyone from Morbid Angel to Doro to Holy Moses and even Alex Winter from Bill & Ted. That’s right, we actually talk to Bill!

All this plus our official review of the new Ozzy Osbourne album, some life lessons from Chelsea Wolfe, the story behind an Exodus classic, you ask Sabak from Joakim and much, much more.

