Celebrate the drunken championship in sports, ranking

Travis Kelce pumps up the crowd in Kansas City during the Super Bowl victory parade

Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

In the pantheon of post-championship celebrations, Travis Kelce did a damn good job.

From “You have to / fight for your rights / against Lombardi!” Via the WWE belt, lugging beer and calling ex-bosses to the current defensive end of the 49ers, Dee Ford. The scarce end of Kansas City has the drunken one Winner tour proudly behind. Kelce joins a proud group of athletes who not only took on the role of the Token Viral Party Guy, who had just won a championship, but had also made it their business to take shape to new and exciting heights.

Here are six other modern superstars who took the title to the extreme … and a trainer who has proven that even championships are no fun.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhIFNxEz1qc (/ embed)

Jason Kelce, 2018

Travis’ brother was part of the Nick Foles-led Philadelphia Eagles, which angered the patriots two years ago. In Mummer’s guise at the championship parade, the Eagles Center focused on the city’s outsider spirit, while football author Mike Lombardi (“some clown”) listed all of the team’s perceived shortcomings (“Torrey Smith can’t catch”). and end with a “fuck you” for the critics and the vocals “We from Philly”. Fuck Philly. Nobody likes us. We dont care. “

Washington Nationals, 2019

After winning their first World Series title, six members of the Nats appeared in a Capitals game in which they sang “We Are the Champions” with the 2018 Stanley Cup champions and then the Commissioner’s Trophy with a shirtless zamboni hoisted.

Alex Ovechkin, 2018

Speaking of capital team 2018 … Ovechkin led the crowd (he called “Babes”) in the National Mall in a singalong “We Are The Champions” and then shouted: “We won’t be sick this year!” thank you to the fans.

Brett Hull, 2019

Hull is a hockey legend, but he didn’t play for the St. Louis Blues that won the Stanley Cup 2019 (he played for the team in the 90s and is now the team’s executive vice president). Hull changed the “Let’s go Blues!” – Vocal in “We went Blues!”

Mike Napoli, 2013

The first Red Sox baseman celebrated victory in the World Series and spent the night of the Victory Parade as a guest bartender. He walked around shirtless and eventually inspired a # DrunkNapoli hashtag.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aiqo7WV9_Wc (/ embed)

Boston Bruins, 2011

If you can pile up a $ 156,679 tab within four hours, build the list (praise for the $ 24,000 tip to Server Danielle, though it should be closer to $ 30,000). This includes 35 hunter bombs and a bottle of $ 100,000 champagne. Some team members also danced topless and tried to “perfect their Dougie”, the 2011 reference of all time.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCv4STkejlM (/ embed)

And then there’s the antiviral party guy

Aka Bill Belichick sang like a sucker during last year’s Super Bowl parade “No days off!”.