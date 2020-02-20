[celebrating-sidney-poitier-with-10-of-his-greatest-films]

Bahamian-American, Sidney Poitier, is one of the best actors and administrators of all-time. Born on this working day in Miami, Florida, Poitier moved to the Bahamas where he lived till he was 16.

His ambition and generate for the artwork brought him back again to the U.S., where by he joined the North American Negro Theatre, landing his breakthrough movie job in a 1955 motion picture, Blackground Jungle.

Poitier, given that then grew in leaps and bounds. He showcased in a host of award-winning videos including, The Defiant Ones, Lilies of the Field, A Raisin in the Solar and A Patch of Blue.

His influence in the market, especially for people today of shade, was overwhelming, that it paved way for other black persons to prosper in the encounter of discrimination.

In 1974, he been given an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II and in 2009, Poitier was awarded the Presidential Medal of Flexibility, the United States’ greatest civilian honor.

His accolades incorporate British Academy Film Award for Greatest Actor in a Leading Part, Silver Bear for Ideal Actor (Berlin Movie Festival), Golden Globe Award for Most effective Actor in a Movement Photo Drama, Silver Bear for Very best Actor (Berlin Movie Festival), NAACP Picture Award for Exceptional Actor in a Television Film, Mini-Collection or Dramatic Special, Movie Modern society of Lincoln Middle Gala Tribute, and Golden World Cecil B. DeMille Award amongst other people.

Sidney Poitier gets the Medal of Independence_Photograph: zimbio

He has also held some ambassadorial positions. In April 1997, Poitier was appointed ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan, a position he held until 2007. From 2002 to 2007, he was concurrently the ambassador of the Bahamas to UNESCO.

In commemoration of his birthday, we emphasize some of his greatest films.

one. Guess who is coming to dinner

two. In the heart of the evening

three. To Sir, with love

four. The Jackal

five. Sneakers

six. Buck and the Preacher

7. Let’s Do It Once again

eight. Ghost Father

9. The Misplaced Guy

10. Hanky Panky