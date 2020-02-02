Celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro sit-in

The Greensboro Four Sit-In touched the entire nation when four students from North Carolina A&T State University decided to act against the segregation at a local lunch table.

The courage shown by Joseph McNeil, Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond and Franklin McClain 60 years ago is the reason why February 1st is celebrated year after year.

“I’m just grateful that the sit-in foursome did what they did,” said William McKee, a gala participant.

Ezell Blair Jr. said he remembered the night before the protest and told his mother about her idea to sit at the Woolworth counter in downtown Greensboro.

“She said you should sit down and think twice. Do you realize what you’re talking about? You start something and some people get hurt and can even be killed, ”said Blair Jr.

Joseph McNeil said it was a risk he and his friends would have to take to make a difference in Greensboro and ultimately the world.

“We were hanging out there. We learned to turn our cheeks, but we found out and it worked in our favor and we had people from all walks of life to support the headmaster, ”said McNeil.

These are principles from which people of all races can learn and be inspired to this day.

The International Civil Rights Center and the museum have recognized the sit-in four along with others such as former President Barack Obama, Reverend Al Sharpton and longtime actor Danny Glover.

,