Celebrities appear on the annual Roc Nation Brunch! – Up News info

It is the Grammy weekend in Los Angeles and everyone knows that one of the highlights for the weekend is the annual Roc Nation Late breakfast. The prestigious event is always attended by some of the best in the industry, and fans can’t wait to see who has received an invitation to the private event and, more importantly, what they were wearing for the event.

This year was no different, as some of his favorite celebrities flocked to Beverly Hills to celebrate Black Excellence and educate each other this Grammy weekend.

Now we all know it, every year Beyoncé and Jay-Z are always the guests of honor and they were seen as pleasant and serving while using the vegetation of the place as background.

However, you know that the fun has not stopped there. Diddy, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Usher, Robert Kraft and Kevin Hart are just a few of the big names that were shown at the annual laughing event. There was even a special moment when the men came together and made special toasts while celebrating more successes in 2020.

Rihanna also came to the brunch and cut it with some people. Including DJ Khaled and Chrissy Lampkin from “Love & Hip Hop New York.” Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, Megan Tea Stallion, 21 Savage and T.I. They were also present for the event full of stars.

See this post on Instagram

More fun from #RocNationBrunch !! #Rihanna, #DJKhaled, #MeganTheeStallion, #JheneAiko, #BigSean, #ToryLanez, #AriLennox, #YoGotti, # 21Savage, #TI !! (📸: @gettyimages)

A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in January 25, 2020 at 5:32 PM. PST

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, were also present at the event and received love from people such as Slow Bucks, Monica and Kelly Rowland.

View a number of other celebrities and their attractive looks during this year’s brunch.

See this post on Instagram

#KellyRowland, #LalaAnthony, #AngieBeyince, #Miguel, #NazaninMandi, #KingCombs, #WinnieHarlow, #AriLennox, #Tinashe and #Casanova end the session here at the annual #RocNationBrunch !! 🔥🔥 # Roommates, do you feel their appearance? (📸: @gettyimages)

A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in January 25, 2020 at 3:17 PM. PST

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

