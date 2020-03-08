Celebrities around the world celebrate International Women’s Day

Today (8 March), International Women’s Day, and celebrities all over the world are taking to social networks, to mark the occasion.

Using the hashtag #InternationalWomensDay, figures from the music, film and television world and beyond come together to celebrate and to demand continued progress in achieving gender equality.

Leading communications, climate activist Greta Thunberg wrote: “Today #InternationalWomensDay, and we recognize that in modern societies, women are still far from being equal to men We still have a very long way.”.

“Those who are most affected by climate and environmental crisis – it is those who are already the most vulnerable, socially and financially, and this is normal women living in the south of the world … We can not have climate justice without gender equality..

“And remember that what we want today – and every day – this is the basic equal rights, rather than congratulations and celebration.”

To mark International Women’s Day, a primary school in West Yorkshire was discovered a giant portrait of Thunberg, along with the inscription: “She inspires the world.” See below.

She inspires the world @GretaThunberg #InternationalWomensDay # InternationalWomenDay2020 #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/kBKTDUW3Bt

– Talent Ride (@RideTalent) March 8, 2020

A number of celebrities, including Olivia Coleman and Little Mix, celebrating International Women’s Day 2020, in collaboration with the charity Refuge to promote the new National Reference on violence in the family, changing his name on Twitter on phone number: 0808 2000, two hundred forty-seventh

“This is a number that every woman should know, so please keep it now”, – they write on Twitter.

1st with 4 women in England and Wales experience domestic violence. Thus, for the # IWD2020 we cooperate with @RefugeCharity, to help identify national reference number of domestic abuse. This number, which every woman should know, so please, save it now. #SafetyInANumber

– 0808, 2000, 247 (@LittleMix) March 8, 2020

Others who celebrate International Women’s Day – Rita Ora, who wrote: “For years I ask what I’m doing?” Or too much I do, or too naked? who cares ?? But I do not care! No, no, yes! Here and there I will be killed!

“I worked a lot to be proud of their choices and sacrifices which I do every day to be here and to be what is. I represent the only solutions that take women, mothers, sisters, aunts, women leaders, grandmothers, godmothers , goddaughter, foster mothers, foster sisters, any role that any woman takes in life! “

Be a lady, they said.

Do not talk too loud.

Do not talk too much

No space.

Do not sit well.

Do not just stand.

Do not be afraid.

Quote from #GirlsGirlsGirlsMag from # CamilleRainville # Internationalwomensday # IWD2020 #IWD pic.twitter.com/ENIjvm7rBL

– Rita Ora 🧡 (@RitaOra) March 8, 2020

Happy #InternationalWomensDay !! pic.twitter.com/wUcAaqymIO

– About the miracle (@OhWonderMusic) March 8, 2020

This #InternationalWomensDay I’m proud of all women with March @careintuk # March4Women 💗 pic.twitter.com/LczIgElpYj

– Nikola Kaflan (@nicolacoughlan) March 8, 2020

Yesterday Lady Gaga has shared new kuratsyynym playlist women “woman’s choice” (7 March), which begins with Gaga’s new single “Stupid Love”, which involves Rosalia, Charlie XCX, Rina Savayama, cornices, Haim and more.