Celebrities face the Coronavirus with Twitter videos

Another day at Coronavirus Quarantine, another celebrity, including comedian Josh Gad and rapper Cardi B, is creating homemade videos to deal with the tear-throwing coronavirus pandemic, offering meditation sessions, reciting Shakespeare, and expressing your boredom. Social media.

“I cried for a second. And I did it myself, and then I thought you know what, it’s important for everyone to understand that we are now experiencing so much uncertainty,” said an emotional Gad as a tear trickled down his face. “We will have a hard time and it is difficult.”

It’s OK to cry. pic.twitter.com/JTuBCFc4SA

– Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 19, 2020

Film producer Adam Goldberg took a lighter approach, highlighting John Lennon’s recently released celebrity compilation of “L ‘Imagine”.

He didn’t make the cut. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/8LyrJ9On2j

– Kiss My @s (@TheAdamGoldberg) March 19, 2020

Silence of the Lambs actor Anthony Hopkins posted a video playing the piano with his cat, Nimblo.

Niblo makes sure I stay healthy and asks to have fun in exchange … cats 🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5HgrdS2P9t

– Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 18, 2020

Similarly, Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander offered a performance of the Broadway musical Pippin.

If you’re desperate for a bit of musical theater history, here’s an old man. What more could you offer? pic.twitter.com/FJPN5799Vz

– Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 18, 2020

“If you work at the fucking Pentagon, let me know, because I have to know,” said rapper Cardi B, who added that “he is losing his bitch.”

@ iamcardib wants the Pentagon to tell when the Coronavirus threat will end in a new video pic.twitter.com/0Ryj7TaHc3

– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2020

“So boring bored. See how bored she is,” she said in another video, showing her Offset husband rolling bumps. “Look how many times he rolled already.”

A number of celebrities followed suit, entertaining themselves and their fans by dancing, singing and sharing casual phone calls with each other.

I’m sorry, but now I’m home, I’ve had to do another one. It’s too funny.

So I humbly ask your patience.

SONNET # 140

@MrJCLynch @_MichaelGaston #readasonnet pic.twitter.com/rBiBHksgFy

– Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 19, 2020

Message from Ma … pic.twitter.com/3ExqvA5tvY

– Finty Williams (@finty_williams) March 18, 2020

Thanks @_MichaelGaston here you go. #readasonnet Sonet II. I 🙏 Alex @Winter pic.twitter.com/cvaH1lcmrL

– William Sadler (@Wm_Sadler) March 19, 2020

It looks like things are going well with @JohnLegend and @ ChrissyTeigen home pic.twitter.com/RRk0upv6BW

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 19, 2020

@ iamjojo hooked us up with the FACTS. (and a bop) 🗣💛 pic.twitter.com/R131wSY32K

– VH1 (@ VH1) March 19, 2020