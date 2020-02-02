Celebrities Go Crazy About Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show – View Tweets! | 2020 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just put the show on 2020 Super Bowl Half Time!

The two super stars performed some of their biggest hits, as well as a few special guests at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday February 2 in Miami, Florida.

After their great performance, many celebrities went on Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions on the halftime show.

“Wow wow wow @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow”, DWTS ” Keo Motsepe wrote on his account.

“CAN YOU HEAR ME YELLING @JLo @shakira omg. BEST HALF-TIME SHOW EVER !!! @NAPPYTABS, ” Jordyn Jones wrote enthusiastically on his Twitter.

Click inside to see tons of celebrity reactions to the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show…

Honestly, one of the best half time shows of all time !!! @shakira and @JLo killed him! 🔥👏🏻🙌🏻

– Anna Perez from Tagle-Kline (@AnnaMariaPdT) February 3, 2020

Dude I forgot what a huge Shakira fan I was in college

– kira (@kirakosarin) February 3, 2020

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SHAKIRAAAAAAA‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ‼‼‼ ️‼ ️ ‼‼‼ ️ ️‼

– Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) February 3, 2020

JLO AND SHAKIRA THOOOOOOO !!!!!!!!!!! We scream oh mAH GAHHHH

– Ashley Argota (@ ashleyargota9) February 3, 2020

This Super Bowl halftime show was so much fun. I had fun. Everyone seemed to be having fun too. Fun! @shakira @JLo is still in his twenties?

– Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) February 3, 2020

MI GENTE !!!!!!! SHAKIRA !!!!!!!! JLO !!!!!!!!!

– Raini Rodriguez (@Raini_Rodriguez) February 3, 2020

** follows Shakira on Instagram **

– Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) February 3, 2020

This half time show was UNREAL !!!! J Lo and Shakira just destroyed this 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 🇵🇷 🙌🏼🙌🏼

– Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 3, 2020

Besides, Shakira and Jlo killed this performance, but of course they did, can I be them when I grow up?

– Megan Nicole (@megannicole) February 3, 2020

Shakira is the goat !!! Fight me if you don’t agree !!!!

– Lele Pons (@lelepons) February 3, 2020

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB