Celebrities have lost their shit about Jerry from “Cheer” at the Oscars and who can blame them

Last night after Parasite cleaned up at the Oscars, all I could think of was a sweet, sweet victory. Then when I wanted to doze in bed, I remembered one crucial fact from the night: Jerry had been from Cheer EllenOscars correspondent, and I had not yet aggressively searched the internet for pictures and videos. How rude of me.

Jerry, full name Jeremiah Harrisis one of the breakout stars in Netflix’s incredibly popular cheerleading documentaries. I know about cheerleading, but I screwed up the whole thing in one day. I am now extremely invested in Jerry’s life and success. It’s impossible not to love Jerry. Impossible.

However, when I wrote this yarn, Ellen shared a video of Jerry’s night at the Oscars. It’s just perfection.

To name just a few celebrities, Jerry had to speak to them Brad Pitt. Janelle Monáe. Billie Eilish and Finneas. Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Laura Dern,

Dern, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story, spoke to Jerry.

“My daughter gave me a conversation on the mat when I was driving in the car,” she told him. “We love you. And we love your big beautiful heart.”

Jerry also got a very excited interview Greta Gerwig, Al Pacino. Kathy Bates. Scarlett Johansson. Rebel Wilson. Idina Menzel. Regina King. Renée Zellweger, and Natalie Portman,

Did you watch the video until the end? The part where Ellen’s sponsor, Shutterfly, gives Jerry $ 10,000? MY HEART. He deserves the world and more.

“Who would have thought I was at the Oscars?” Jerry took a picture of himself from the night. “Thank you @theellenshow and your team for EVERYTHING.”

He looked so cute. And look at his tie!

And the ultimate: Jerry and Navarro cheer the trainer Andy Cosferent at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

If you’re quick, there are a few more pictures from the night in Jerry’s Instagram story. Come on, sweety away.

Cheer is now streaming on Netflix.

