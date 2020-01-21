Celebrities in Bikinis: Photos | Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus and more

Sure, it’s not exactly new information that Kourtney Kardashian’s triple mother, 40, has a body that most of us only dream of.

But what’s new is the information about how Kardashian was torn apart.

The reality star admitted in a new blog on her website Poosh that she had gained 18 kg in each of her pregnancies and that the rebound was different every time. “I was in a different place mentally, emotionally and physically, even if it was only a few years,” she recalled.

The single mother says that apart from training, she found one thing particularly helpful in losing weight: breastfeeding.

“I was breastfeeding for 16 months, which really helped me lose weight after Mason,” she said.

“I recommend breastfeeding for as long as possible if you can, the first full year,” she added. “It forces you to eat super clean for your baby, drink a lot less alcohol and caffeine, and hydrate yourself with a ton of water.

“It’s amazing for the baby’s immunity and strength, and it burns about 700 calories per feed.”