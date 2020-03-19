Celebrities Mourn The Passing Of Moon Ji Yoon

Several stars paid their respects to Moon Ji Yoon after the actor passed away on March 18 from acute septicemia (blood poisoning).

Ha Jae Sook wrote on Instagram, “Ji Yoon, who knew practically nothing when you initial begun out on television…you took treatment of me, anxious about me, and drank with me. I hope you are going to be comfortable and will not be in pain in heaven. Let us meet all over again although smiling in the distant long term. I hope you’ll fly all-around freely like the photograph you drew me for my wedding. Thank you and I’m so sorry. I definitely don’t want to say this, it nevertheless does not sense real, but rest in peace.”

Oh Ji Eun wrote, “Actor Moon Ji Yoon who portrayed my ex-spouse in ‘Golden Garden.’ I come to feel shed following hearing this sort of stunning news today. I express my condolences and pray that God will be with you. We will permanently cherish your incredible acting in our hearts. I would like to mail comfort and assist to his family members and everyone who cherished him. Rest in peace, Moon Ji Yoon.”

Shin Ji Soo explained, “Goodbye Moon Ji Yoon. You really are anything even when you go away. I guess that is why we ended up buddies. It’s even far more stunning simply because we met up recently, but I’m happy that we at minimum noticed each and every other two weeks ago. Do not fear and goodbye!”

Shin So Yul wrote, “I’m sending comfort and guidance to his family and all people who invested worthwhile time with him. He was normally a form and good particular person. I went to pay my last respects, but it nonetheless does not feel serious. Thank you, Ji Yoon. I was happy that I fulfilled you. All of us will recall you for a lengthy time. Rest easily.”

Park Hae Jin earlier labored with Moon Ji Yoon in the “Cheese in the Trap” tvN drama and movie. Park Hae Jin claimed to outlet SpoTVNews, “He’s an actor who’s the exact same age as me and we very first satisfied through the ‘Cheese in the Trap’ drama. We weren’t near enough to phone each other, but he was somebody who was quiet and was excellent at undertaking his get the job done. I’ll eternally keep in mind him as a hardworking, talented actor. I pray that you will be relaxed in a excellent location. You labored tough.”

Lee Ki Woo starred in the 2004 film “Spin Kick” with Moon Ji Yoon. About his co-star’s passing, Lee Ki Woo wrote, “Ji Yoon…I nevertheless vividly don’t forget how we achieved 16 yrs in the past and labored really hard with each other. Why did you have to rush and go even just before that memory pale? It’s so not like you. Actor Ji Yoon whose fantastic, pure passion shined. I just can’t imagine it, I truly just cannot feel it. I’m expressing my condolences for fantastic actor Moon Ji Yoon whom we ought to recall.”

Shinhwa’s Kim Dong Wan also labored with Moon Ji Yoon in the film “Spin Kick.” He wrote, “You disappeared like a lie.”

Director Byun Sung Hyun who worked with Moon Ji Yoon in movies “Whatcha Wearin’?” and “The Merciless” shared his thoughts. He mentioned, “You were hopeless at sweet converse and just worked at the careers you ended up presented. I felt sorry for you, but also preferred that about you mainly because you weren’t an individual who was ashamed of himself. I thought that Moon Ji Yoon is a weak individual, so I reported severe factors and was upset, but in retrospect, you ended up a courageous man or woman who could show your susceptible side. ‘When will we see every other?’ ‘Let’s figure out a time and fulfill up.’ I regret this. I’m sorry. Contrary to you’d hoped, Moon Ji Yoon could not be a popular star who remains in numerous people’s recollections. But absolutely everyone who knew you is specified that Moon Ji Yoon was a good human being. Honesty, justice, warmth. A good particular person is much extra useful than a very good actor.”

Lee Sang Yoon and Moon Ji Yoon were teammates on a celebrity basketball team. Lee Sang Yoon stated, “Ji Yoon who was additional mature and thorough than everyone else. He lent a hand to people who have been quietly owning a tough time and I know that he also endured thanks to this notice to detail that gave toughness to other people. I hope you’ll be comfy in heaven. Rest in peace, Moon Ji Yoon.”

Kim Bo Mi wrote, “It feels like yesterday when you explained that you felt healing although drawing. My heart hurts so considerably and is breaking. Don’t be in agony wherever you are now.”

Kim San Ho explained, “Rest in a cozy put, Ji Yoon.”

Choi Hyun Ho wrote, “Ji Yoon, relaxation comfortably there. Don’t sense stressed and do anything you wished to do there. Rest in peace, Moon Ji Yoon. I hope you are going to rest easily.”

