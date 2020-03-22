Celebrities post videos at home during coronavirus

Hollywood has effectively shut down, but the unemployed celebrities still want the spotlight. With little else to do, they star in their own #StayAtHome videos to stay relevant during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment luminaries such as Michael Stipe, Steve Martin, Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Trevor Noah, Naomi Watts, and Richard E. Grant have posted videos in which they make the camera and reveal their activities at home. and provide their personal needs in the global outbreak.

The video staying at home is a public service announcement, a part of the virtue signal. But as Breitbart’s John Nolte noted, stars could spend their time more productively: “Why not wear protective equipment and spend the days serving the countless homeless who have camped in the outer area at the doors of her door? “

Michael Stipe chose to sing for camera, reassuring his fans that “we will have it.”

Under the bunker We will pass it. pic.twitter.com/y65bsL7MsD

– R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) March 21, 2020

Steve Martin posted a video about him providing a bit of a “banx balm” during these difficult times.

Banjo balm. pic.twitter.com/eQ6jUkHSHm

– Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2020

Actor Hugh Jackman posted a video thanking San Francisco garbage collector Aaron Meier, whose tweets reassuring his followers have become an online sensation.

We call @JustMeTurtle One of the millions of unsung heroes. @GMA # Thanks https://t.co/RRg0drhC2a pic.twitter.com/IS5V12XE76

– Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 21, 2020

In his latest video, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he did a workout at home and then ate lunch with his pony and donkey, Whiskey and Lulu.

After my home workout, I fed Whiskey and Lulu. pic.twitter.com/keXGJye6MK

– Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 20, 2020

And here are some Shakespeare by actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

pic.twitter.com/dA92uM4Hr3

– Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 21, 2020

Comedian Whitney Cummings posted a video interview with her replicant android, which has been featured in her positioning routines. “This is what cabin fever looks like,” he wrote.

This is what cabin fever looks like pic.twitter.com/eUPqF6Vram

– Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 21, 2020

Model actress Emily Ratajkowski devoted a bit of her isolation to performing a dance number on TikTok.

One tik tok a day. @inamoratawoman #insideinamorata pic.twitter.com/E7UaP9z3VZ

– Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 21, 2020

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda made a video playing a Jesus Christ Superstar issue.

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here is “Everything’s OK” by Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2

– Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020

English singer Liam Gallagher offered the world a performance of his hit song “Supersonic”.

Here is another one you might know. It’s called SOAPERSONIC. If you know the words, wash along LG x pic.twitter.com/pG4ZHjH5VL

– Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

Daily Show’s Trevor Noah created a new episode of his show from the quarantine of his home. The comedian urged people to stay home and also criticized President Donald Trump for using the term “Chinese virus.” “I want Obama to come back, you know?” Noah said.

Coronavirus spreads through NBA, Trump turns race into pandemic, Canada closes borders, and worried healthy people overflow ERs pic.twitter.com/M0f1eh9l0t

– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 21, 2020

Country protagonist Sheryl Crow posted a video of his infamous statement that people “use only one square of toilet tissue.”

“Who thinks it’s a crazy idea now, right?” Crow told the video below. The internet is full of videos of people in grocery stores battling the toilet tissue after the virus.

Who laughs now …? #itwasajoke #onesquare #toiletpaper pic.twitter.com/LXm5mhmqRC

– Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 21, 2020

Actress Naomi Watts created a rather elaborate video complete with a soundtrack showing her soup making in isolation. At one point, he insulated the insulation to borrow ingredients from a neighbor.

Comedian Rob Delaney posted a short video saying he donates money to GoFundMe, but under a fake name.

Vlog # pic.twitter.com/HNqU0OimqH

– rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 21, 2020

Humorous Mike Birbiglia had a video chat with his comedian Gary Gulman to try to raise money for DC Improv, which is facing an impending closure due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Getting money for Boston Comedy Club staff with my friend @GaryGulman. This is something I call “Boston toddlahs”. Join me on my Instagram stories at 14:00 EST with John @mulaney as we support the @dcimprov staff. 🙏🏻 Ὃ💯 pic.twitter.com/wtHphzVVgh

– Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) March 21, 2020

Actor Richard E. Grant was filmed performing a scene from his 1987 movie Withnail & I.

As a lifelong professional, I’m indebted to Bruce Robinson for playing the game and getting drunk as his titular drunkard at ANDNAIL & I pic.twitter.com/HVJnm4FXoa

– Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) March 21, 2020

Actor Ron Perlman used his quarantine to make an ode to country star Kenny Rogers, who died on Saturday at the age of 81.

Gamblin … pic.twitter.com/6Exjt6Ev9w

– Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 21, 2020

Actor Ben Platt appeared in a short clip of him singing Kacey Mustgraves song “Rainbow”.

a quick song for Saturday 🌈 @KaceyMusgraves pic.twitter.com/3HdKBBGF6l

– Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 21, 2020

Actress Lena Dunham thanked her fans from London for donating to an organization based in Philadelphia.

I know this is a difficult time to give and I am already amazed at the support at #TheAllignmentChapter, which is helping single moms in Philly go through this time. So, I’m earning the above and will donate an extra $ 10k to match your donations❤️ To donate: https://t.co/zOklM4O61K pic.twitter.com/rj6XGAzjWj

– Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) March 22, 2020

