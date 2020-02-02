Celebrities Praise Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl Performance – See What They Said! | Super Bowl 2020, Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato killed his performance at 2020 Super Bowl and many congratulated her on social networks!

The 27-year-old artist crowned the “star banner” before the big game in Miami, Florida.

“Okay, wow can Demi release the national anthem as her next single because it was PERFECT !!!!” musician Nick Tangorra wrote on Twitter.

HalfThe Super Bowl performance marks its third time on the scene since its return to the music scene. She killed him at the Grammys 2020 with an emotional performance the previous week.

Just the day before the Super Bowl, Half fans surprised during Dan & ShayConcert by joining them during their song “Speechless”.

Click inside for more reactions to Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl performance …

half yaaassss !!! 🇺🇸🙌

– Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) February 2, 2020

woah, @ddlovato just made me cry.

this performance was powerful and unifying.

🇺🇸

– Zach Sang (@ zachsang1) February 2, 2020

Omg Demi Lovato killed this 🙌🏼

– Ashley Argota (@ ashleyargota9) February 2, 2020

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB