Celebrities Respond To Eminem Surprise Performance At The 2020 Oscars – See The Tweets! | 2020 Oscars, eminem, Extended, Oscars

Eminem took the stage for a performance at Oscars 2020 at the Dolby Theater on Sunday February 9 in Hollywood.

The appearance of the rapper was a big surprise since he was not announced as being present.

Celebrities have gone on Twitter to react to her shocking performance of her Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself” by 8 Mile. Check it out right here!

“Wait. EMINEM however. It was epic !!!!!! # Oscars2020,” Victoria Justice shared on his account.

While many people were delighted with the performance, some were a little upset.

“Guys, I like Eminem but like, even the hip hop moment at the Oscars is white? I just… 🤷🏽‍♀️ ” Chrissie Fit wrote on his Twitter.

“Not racist, Joey. Just VERY in equality and representation. The reason it was uncomfortable to see is that the POCs are underrepresented at the Oscars and because of the origins of hip hop, “she added in response to someone’s response. “Oh, and I’ll take your nasty words as motivation! Thanks 😘”

Eminem !!!! (Plus, I loved this musical montage. Mom likes a good montage.) #TheOscars

– Fencicle of House Wahlburger (@BrittanyCurran) February 10, 2020

