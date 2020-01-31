Celebrities that came out are DJ Qualls, Billy Dee Williams and Mark Ronson

The teen who played Disney Channel’s first gay main character talks about his own sexuality.

Joshua Rush, 17, told fans he was bisexual in a number of tweets this week.

“The first answer to this tweet is Bi-Lol,” wrote Andi Mack’s star, starting it with a bit of humor.

Rush then immediately replied, “First! I win! It’s me. I’m bi. And now that I have said that, I have a few things to make fun of. There are more important things about that I can speak I like a number of genders, but I want to share a few things with you. “

Rush played Cyrus Goodman on Andi Mack and spoke in his tweets about how his character inspired other young members of the LGBTQI + community.

“I saw so many of you when Cyrus came out and said, ‘Hey! I can be me!’ How ironic is it not that when I played this character I never got that courage? “He tweeted. “Instead of feeling the courage to tell you today that because of the character I’ve played for four years, I’m a standout and proud bisexual man, I feel the courage to think of all of you who are encouraged by Cyrus I had a close friend coming out to me in fifth grade. FIFTH LEVEL! That was long before I had any idea of ​​my own identity and orientation.

“I suffered from my own internalized homophobia, even when I played the first openly gay character on the Disney Channel.”

He also discussed the extinction of people who identify as bisexual and the life expectancy of trans women before thanking his followers for the courage to share his truth.

Read the whole series of tweets here.