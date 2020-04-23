Celebrities who have visited the zoos from “Tiger King”

Logan Paul did not just hang out with a cheetah, a chimpanzee and other cute creatures at the Doc Antle Zoo, he also ended up in a swimming pool with one of the animal’s huge white tigers. Myrtle Beach Safari used Instagram to share a video with the YouTube star on February 4, 2020, writing: “@loganpaul helping us spread the message … Save The Tiger, Save The World.” In the clip, Paul raises one of the cat’s huge legs and helps deliver the same short message with Doc’s son, Cody Adl.

While the controversial star seemed excited by the experience, the tiger honestly looks less than impressed (though, we have to ask, can a tiger be impressed?). Perhaps the potentially wild cat is more interested in the other two celebrities who took part in the same effort that saw Paul take a dip with an animal.

Comedian Lil Duval also entered the water with a tiger in August 2019, even with the cat giant in parallel with the same message “save the tiger, save the world”. Desiigner apparently wasn’t in the mood to slip in his swimsuit when he visited the Doc Antle Zoo in February 2020, although he gave milk to two white tigers, and someone even gave him a gentle slap as he gave the expected line. Well, hopefully it was kind for the rapper.