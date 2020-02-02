Celebrity appearances and $ 12 beers are part of the Super Bowl experience

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA.-We have Pitbull. J.Lo and Shakira.

So yes, and the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Football fans came down to Miami for the Super Bowl, the nation’s biggest sporting event of the year – though one man was identified as receiving what some would call a $ 7,000 nap from the seat of his stadium.

During a ceremony celebrating NFL greats, fans shouted for nearly every name mentioned. The only person to hit the whole pitch was Bill Belichick, coach of the New Patriots in England.

The court seats were full of red for both teams, but the Chiefs Nation, many of the wing wings, seemed to be the most dynamic bunch. During the delivery of the national anthem by Demi Lovato, she remixed the lyrics “home of the cute” and sang “House of CHIEFS!”

After a humid weekend, the afternoon was perfect, not a cloud in the sky.

Before the game, thousands of Chiefs and Niners fans were running around the sections that were located near the entrances to the stadium.

Nearby, various stages hosted dance contests or musicians performing pop-song covers and salsa crap. One stage was occupied by 154 students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Complex.

“They live the dream,” said Steve Rivero, their band’s director.

On a glass box set by the Babe wine sponsor, fans scramble in the air for a 15-second shot. Their prize: Real money is mixed with fake money. The final winner left with a total of $ 2.

Beer was not cheap. A can of Bud Light Fans was priced at $ 12. A Stella box, $ 18. A daiquiri, $ 20.

Then there was the equally expensive food. Tacos for $ 15. Cheesesteaks, pizza and Cuban sandwiches were an extra buck, for $ 16. A man saw the prices, mumbled “$ 16 for a chicken sandwich” and walked out.

Friends who ordered a weak burger with chips on the grill stand had to spend over $ 20. What about this half-pound premium angus cheeseburger with chips? This will be $ 16. Do you prefer chicken tenders and fries? $ 14, please.

At the Burger Marketplace, a hot 18-inch Key West dog complete with candied limes, pumpkin and peppers costs $ 28. But here’s the deal: It feeds two.

There were dozens of celebrity observations.

Rap stars Jay-Z and G-Eazy crossed the line with NFL legends Dan Marino and Michael Vick. Pitbull – Mr. 305 – and his dance crew did a series for fans gathered outside the stadium, opening with “Do Not Stop the Party”.

Also, Beyonce, Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart, David Beckham, Paul McCartney, Jeff Bezos, Marc Anthony, MC Hammer, Meek Mill and Pat Riley.

Before the race began, a brief tribute was given to former NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Guyana and the other seven people killed a week ago when their helicopter crashed on a hillside near Calabasas, California. to hear you shout “We love you, Kobe!” throughout the stage.

For those who drive to the field without parking, members of the Miami Garden community near the stadium put signs on their lawn for advertising parking for the game. A homeowner would charge $ 100.

Uber and Lyft prices stayed modest, running those coming from Brickell, Miami Beach or Wynwood for about $ 35 a ride.

However, this price has occasionally increased to $ 45.

Not everyone was doing their best during Super Bowl week.

