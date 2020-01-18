Celebrity Baby Bumps: Photos Jennifer Hawkins, Amber Rose, Shay Mitchell and more

Model Iskra Lawrence is pregnant with her first child.

The 29-year-old went on Instagram on November 6 to debut her adorable baby bump, which she already called “Mini Baby P”.

“We’re no longer just two, we’ll soon be a family of three,” said the British model when her friend Philip Payne showered her with kisses. “When @Philipapayne went out and brought us six boxes of #ad @firstresponsepregnancy early result tests, our lives changed forever. We were so shocked to see these two lines and we knew we were sure to have a baby.

“We are 17 weeks and 3 days pregnant at the moment! And I can’t wait to share with you how these past 4 months have gone.

“I’ve never been so excited to meet someone, and Philip and I love our mini baby bump.”

Lawrence said she was aware that the path to motherhood was not easy for all women. That’s why she teamed up with First Response Pregnancy Tests to give away $ 10,000 to help those on her pregnancy trip.

“Thank you for supporting #FirstresponsePregnancy me and all of your work in helping pregnant couples conceive,” she wrote. “It is very important to me that many of my best friends and family members experience these challenges.”