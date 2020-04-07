Celebrity Bake Off: Who is Kelly Brook’s boyfriend Jeremy Parisi?

Here’s what you need to know about Kelly’s boyfriend, Jeremy Parisi (photo: channel 4)

Kelly Brook never shuns challenges, and this week he’s preparing something special for Celebrity Great British Bake Off as part of Stand Up To Cancer.

The model and actress will face Carol Vorderman, judge Robert Rinder and Mo The Comedian in today’s duel – the last in the series.

But as one of the most wanted women in Britain, who is the man who managed to steal her heart?

Here’s everything you need to know about Kelly’s main man, Jeremy Parisi.

Who is Jeremy Parisi and how long has he been dating Kelly Brook?

Jeremy Parisi, like Kelly, works as a model and also starred in several movies.

The pair first began in 2015. They have since spent time between Kelly’s luxury farm in Kent and Jeremy’s French villa.

Kelly and Jeremy have been together for five years (photo: Neil Mockford / GC Images)

It is not known from the Italian heritage how Jeremy and Kelly met, but until now they were inseparable and remained mainly private about their relationship.

However, they both said they were in no hurry to marry and were happy despite everything – despite asking a lot.

I’m talking to OK! last year, Kelly joked: “When we were in Antigua and the sun was setting and we were at Shirley Heights, I told Jeremy:” Will you marry me? “And said,” Be quiet, there are people nearby! ”

There were rumors about the engagement after Kelly saw the diamond ring on her finger, but she also turned it off, saying that she simply did not fit anywhere else on her hand.

Kelly is tested at today’s Bake Off (Photo: Love Productions)

Who appeared and won at this year’s Celebrity Bake Off?

The performance at this year’s Bake Off Celebrity will be as follows:

Episode 1 – Jenny Eclair, Louis Theroux, Ovie Soko and Russell Howard

Jenny Eclair became the winner.

Episode 2 – James Buckley, Patsy Palmer, Richard Dreyfuss and Scarlett Moffatt

James Buckley won after being impressed with his furnaces.

The team collects money for a great reason (photo: channel 4)

Episode 3 Caroline Quentin, Joel Dommett, Johanna Konta & Tan France

Tan France was announced the winner of the episode.

Episode 4 Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, James Blunt and Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg took the winner’s apron home.

Episode 5 Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan and Rob Rinder

You can make a donation to channel4.com/su2c.

Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is available to catch up in 4 OD.

