Celebrity Bake Off: Why is Prue Leith on crutches?

Prue Leith was seen on crutches during the last episode of Bake Off (Image: Channel 4)

Celebrity Great British Bake Off Prue Leith raised many questions when she appeared in the latest episode of the series on crutches.

Worried about what happened, the viewers did not take much time.

But do not worry! We’re here to clear up any suspicions, and we can confirm that she’s back and fighting in shape.

Here’s what happened.

Why is Prue Leith on crutches at Celebrity Bake Off?

During the filming of the normal Great British Bake Off series last year, Prue suffered a strange accident and broke the Achilles tendon.

Sketch of Wizard of Oz ended in disaster (Photo: Channel 4 / Rex)

For most of last year, Prue was on crutches while filming (photo: Rex)

The band – completed by Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding – made a sketch dressed like a Wizard of Oz when an accident happened and rolled his ankle.

As a result, she was seen on crutches throughout the series, when she recovered.

Before Celebrity Bake Off was filmed, Prue was still repairing and using her crutches as she stood up for a long time.

That is why she is seen both on crutches and outside during her stay at Celeb Bake Off.

Who appeared and won at this year’s Celebrity Bake Off?

The performance at this year’s Bake Off Celebrity will be as follows:

Episode 1 – Jenny Eclair, Louis Theroux, Ovie Soko and Russell Howard

Jenny Eclair became the winner.

Episode 2 – James Buckley, Patsy Palmer, Richard Dreyfuss and Scarlett Moffatt

James Buckley won after being impressed with his furnaces.

The team collects money for a great reason (photo: channel 4)

Episode 3 Caroline Quentin, Joel Dommett, Johanna Konta & Tan France

Tan France was announced the winner of the episode.

Episode 4 Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, James Blunt and Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg took the winner’s apron home.

Episode 5 Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan and Rob Rinder

