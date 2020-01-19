Celebrity Breakup from 2020 | David Koechner, Vanessa Hudgens, Jeffree Star, Katie Cassidy and more

Just 13 months after saying “I do” on Florida beach, actress Katie Cassidy filed for divorce from husband Matthew Rodgers.

According to Us Weekly, 33-year-old Cassidy filed for divorce papers in LA on Wednesday, January 8, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The publication said the actress applied for a “dissolution without underage children” but did not specify a time for the separation.

After the news of the breakup was released, Cassidy went to Instagram for a hearty post entitled “You’ll be happy, life said. But first, I’ll make you strong.”

Three days before submission, Cassidy was seen in a good mood at the Amazon Golden Globes after party. A source reported that she “apparently enjoys her evening with friends” and drinks with friends.

The couple married in Sunset Key on December 18, and Cassidy raved about her husband on Instagram shortly after the wedding.

“I can’t help but fall in love with you … YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers.” I love you, my husband, “she wrote.