Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s mom is a fan of cookery videos of Diljit Dosanjh; Actor and Khan Treasure Host Chat makes your day

Diljit Dosanjh is a great singer and actor. Now he is also exploring the art of baking in Quarantine, and neither he nor the fans can keep quiet about it.

Every day, Diljit shares new food recipes with his fans on Instagram and people also like his dishes and funny comments. The latest in a long list of Diljit’s fans is the mother of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Yes, you heard that right!

Diljit Dosanjh’s cookery video is a fan of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s mother; Actor and Khan Treasure Host Chat makes your day

Sanjeev Kapoor’s mother, Diljit Dosanjh, has been a huge fan of cooking videos and the chef himself has said it. Sanjeev took to Twitter and shared an adorable picture of his mother watching Diljit’s cooking video on mobile. What is interesting is that Sanjeev must now learn to cook from Diljit.

“Pazi @ diljitdosanjh aapki watching video of my mom enjoying Bada! The menu is TODAY Cole training, Aona Paana!” Wrote Sanjeev Kapoor.

My mom is enjoying Bada watching dirty @ diljitdosanjh aapki cooking video! The menu is fast to come on today’s training! pic.twitter.com/txg4e3pZQm

– Sanjeev Kapoor (@ Sanjeev Kapoor) April 7, 9

Receiving such sweet words from renowned Khan treasure host Sanjeev, Diljit was very excited and warmly replied, “OMG The Real Master Chef Himmself

Sir Mary Tarf’s Mommy’s Bout Bout Pair and GHUTT GHUTT’s Hugian .. And Mr. Sir You’re To Guru Ji Oh We’re Toh Lock Lockdown Chef Regards

P.S – Mai Ashirwad will come after lockdown “

OMG Real Master CHEF him 1

Sir Mary Taaraf to Mum ji bout bout love and GHUTT GHUTT K Hugian .. Aur Sir Aap Toh Guru ji Oh we are the lock lockdown chef.

REGARDS 3

P.S – Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lane Aunga 🙏🏾 https://t.co/OdFaXNZvcP

– DILJIT DOSANJH (@ diljitdosanjh) Apr 5, 9

Sanjeev Kapoor said, “All right! Looking forward!”

Bilkul! Looking forward! https://t.co/FtSbs2XVTe

– Sanjeev Kapoor (@ Sanjeev Kapoor) April 7, 9

Filhauri also shared a screenshot of Sanjeev Kapoor’s tweet on Instagram and captioned, “Real Master Chef Myself”

Look

Isn’t he so adorable?

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in the Punjabi film Shada and the Bollywood film Good News. His upcoming films are Punjabi movie duo and Bollywood film Suraj Pe Mangal Bharti.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.