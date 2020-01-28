Celebrity couples with large age differences Zach Braff and Florence Pugh, Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie and others.

Good omen star Michael Sheen, 50, and his girlfriend, Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, 25, welcomed daughter Lyra, their first child, on September 23, 2019.

“I’m happy to say that on Monday, September 23rd, at 8:41 a.m., our beautiful daughter Lyra was born,” Sheen tweeted at the time. “Many thanks to Louise and all the great midwives at Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals.”

He announced that 25-year-old Lundberg had expected in July, one day after news of his relationship with her had gone public.

“I am very happy to announce that my partner Anna and I are expecting their own little angel,” tweeted the 50-year-old on July 17, 2019. “Just to be clear – we have a baby!” #nottheantichrist. “

(Sheen is currently playing an angel in Good Omens.)

According to the Daily Mail, Lundberg has posted a photo of the two who work on a PDA on their private Instagram account. The prospective actress seemed to be his guest at the Good Omens premiere in New York and London.

“What an incredible night I can attend! I’m overwhelmed with pride and couldn’t be happier for Michael and the actors,” she signed the picture.

Sheen was most recently with British actress Aisling Bea and previously with comedian Sarah Silverman for four years. The couple announced their split in February 2018.

Sheen has a 20 year old daughter, Lily, with his ex-Kate Beckinsale.