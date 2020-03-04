celebrity-landlords-reduce-lease-expenses-in-mild-of-economic-complications-brought-on-by-coronavirus-outbreak

It is no solution that celebs have properties which they then lease out to tenants, but in no way allow it be claimed that these superstar landlords are misers.

On March four, reviews surfaced that singer Rain and his wife, actress Kim Tae Hee, as well as Hong Suk Chun and Website positioning Jang Hoon, have been reducing the charge of lease for their tenants this thirty day period due to economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak.

Rain minimized the value of rent in his setting up in the Cheongdam neighborhood of Seoul’s Gangnam district by 50 p.c for the month of March, in hopes to support their tenants by means of a hard time. Kim Tae Hee also owns a making in the Yeoksam neighborhood of Gangnam, for which she reduced the hire by 50 per cent for March, as well.

Search engine optimisation Jang Hoon made similar moves to aid his tenants, dropping hire in the three condominium buildings he owns in Seoul’s Mapo district by 10 percent over the subsequent two months. A agent of Web optimization Jang Hoon said, “As the range of people afflicted by COVID-19 rises, the persons below [Seo Jang Hoon’s] treatment have fallen on exceptionally complicated occasions. He determined that he wished to help even in just this minor way, and so he decreased the charge of lease.”

Hong Suk Chun personally announced his decision to lessen the price tag of rent by using his Instagram account. He shared the decision to lessen the rent in his creating in the Itaewon community of Seoul’s Yongsan district, expressing, “Has everybody been having fun with ‘Itaewon Class’? Ideal now I’m in Itaewon. I’ve been imagining about how I can support help people. Ideal now, it is a great detail that the charge of lease in Itaewon has dropped a great deal in new days.”

He ongoing, “Because a whole lot of persons are having difficulties even though the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to distribute, I’m decreasing the value of lease for the tenants in my Itaewon creating. It is not a whole lot through this tricky time, but I hope that it can help give people today power.” He went on to obstacle other stars to abide by in his footsteps. “I hope that the Korean folks come across power. Fighting!”

