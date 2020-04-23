Celebrity quarantine hair transformations are significant

Once salons are closed and hair stylists are unable to work, obtaining a cut or color is not an option at the moment – but it has not stopped the celebrities’ social hair transformations. Stars get ants in isolation, and they change their appearance alone (or with the help of a partner or child).

Although some of the hair changes were subtle, others brought a completely new look. From Hillary Duff’s blue hair to Elle Fanning who chose gold rose, color was a significant way for the famous faces to replace their dos.

However, other stars tried to give themselves cuts or cut their bangs from boredom. Miley Cyrus gave herself the Tiger Tiger King bang to make Joe’s exotic cane. And Bella Hadid recently grabbed her bang for an early look at the Nuts side.

Then there are the men. From Anderson Cooper, who gave himself a clearing when he tried to connect his locks to Aramie Hammer, giving him a whole new mohawk, no strings attached to the world of quarantined hair.

So how many celebrities have grabbed scissors or a hair color box? Here, all the celebrities’ social outreach so far.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus / YouTube

In an episode of her live show, Bright Minded, Cyrus revealed that she cut her bang while socializing away.

Doa Lipa

Doa Lipa was one of many who chose to go pink with their hair color, and she got some help from boyfriend Anwar Hadid, according to Instagram.

El Fanning

El Fanning / Instagram

Elle Fanning went pink on a peach base for any change in her hair.

Hilary Duff

Duff’s blue hair was one of the most dramatic social distances, and the color looked amazing in Lizzie McGuire’s star.

Selma Blair

Blair has been rocking her natural gray for some time, but she returned to her signature brunette during a social move.

Armie Hammer

The Hammers’ Armoh and Earth give serious exotic Joe vibes.

Lauren Burnham and Arie Loandick

Bachelorette laurels Lauren and Arie tried a temporary color to try with pink and silver tones, respectively.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s pink hair was just the beginning of the pink trend.

Ricky Martin

Martin also chose a pinkish hue at the start of socializing, but has since shaved it off and returned to his usual brunette.

pink

Pink channeled everyone’s chaotic energy as she cut her hair while drinking, according to her Instagram.

Blake Shelton

Shelton gave his girlfriend Gwen Stephanie to add some more detail to the doll as they moved away socially.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid / Instagram

Bella Hadid’s bang gave the model some serious vibes in the early 2000s.

More to come …