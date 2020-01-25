Celebrity Tattoos | Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and The Rock show off their tattoos

Demi Lovato wears a new neck tattoo of an angel raised by birds, which is supposed to mean a “rebirth”.

The singer received the new ink from Alessandro Capozzi, a LA tattoo artist, only a few days after the end of her whirlwind romance with baseball player Austin Wilson.

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the mind. The dark wings represent the bad times, the fading of which is how it moved forward,” Capozzi said on Instagram about the tattoo, which took eight hours to complete. “The light from within represents the inner strength that is necessary for the change, and the doves that pull it up symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness.

“Congratulations on your inspiring journey, Demi. We are honored to have presented this for you,” he concluded.

Lovato is excited about her new body art and comments: “Thank you very much. It is incredible and you are so extremely talented.”

The 27-year-old made no secret of her struggles with drug addiction, which led to an accidental overdose and a subsequent rehabilitation break in 2018.