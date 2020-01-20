Celebrity weddings 2020: which stars got married this year?

Talinda Bennington Remarried!

The 43-year-old former wife of the late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, married Michael Fredman on January 4 in Kahuki, Hawaii.

“I would like to clarify something with joy and love. On January 4, I married a wonderful man, a great friend and a son this weekend,” Bennington wrote a section of the wedding invitation on Instagram. “We celebrated with our whole family and friends on beautiful O’ahu Island. The day we chose was a day that mattered in many ways.”

She also came back on a tabloid that said that she was married on January 1, the day she’d covenant with Chester.

She added: “My anniversary with my love, Chester, January 1st was NOT THE DAY. January 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint this beautiful day over with anything else. “

Chester Bennington died in July 2017 at the age of 41. He was married to Talinda for 11 years and has three children together – Tyler [13] and twin daughters Lilly and Lila [8].