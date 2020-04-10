Celine Dion Become a Truck Driver?

Celine Dion no trucker was made. A tabloid claimed a year ago a false claim that the singer may be giving music to drive around the country on an 18-wheeler. Gossip Cop it can debunk the fake story.

In May 2019, the Globe He reported correctly that Dion began touring the country across the country when he finished his residency at Caesars Palace. But the picture had to include some false positives and a so-called “source” told the publication “Celine is ready to satiate her life in a big way, not just leaving Las Vegas but living the wandering life of a trucker.” “Celine has always had a romantic fascination for the lives of long distance truckers. She said ‘Who knows? Maybe when the tour is over, I will find a new career, “the alleged source continued. ) the death of René, Celine did her best to be a mother and father to the young. “

“He tried to instill in them that they need to get out of their comfort zones and really take their lives by the horns,” the alleged interior states. The magazine had a photo of the Canadian singer driving a truck to back up his claim. However, the story is as laughable as it is wrong. Dion’s 16-year residency ended in June 2019, but it wasn’t because he wanted to drive a truck across the country. The image that the outlet tried to convey as evidence of a promotional video for their concert tour.

In addition, two months before the end of his Las Vegas career, Dion announced his Courage World Tour. The tour began in September of that year, but has recently been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. The singer was never looking to become a trucker, the newspaper claims are inconsistent and false. It’s no surprise since the sketch was released Gossip Cop in the past for writing inaccurately about Dion.

In October 2019, the Globe claimed that Celine Dion was heading for a minor breakdown. The insensitive article alleged that Dion needed help or would “crack”. An alleged source alleged that Dion was flirting with rappers and was partying until dawn. Gossip Cop sets the record in false history. Dion is the mother of three teenage boys and was hiking when the departure stated. The whole narrative was false. Of course, that statement is less crazy than Dion becoming a trucker, but just as false.