Celine Dion pays homage to her mother, who passed away last week

Celine Dion returned to the stage after the death of her mother Thérèse Tanguay and performed a moving interpretation of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” in her honor.

The Canadian pop superstar collapsed when she pulled out the classic at her concert in Miami on Friday night.

Celine Dion plays in memory of her mother. (Instagram)

The following day, she shared Instagram’s emotional performance and wrote “Je t’aime maman ❤️🌈 – Céline xx …”

Tanguay, known as “Maman Dion” in her native Canada, reportedly died Thursday after months of serious health problems, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. She is said to be surrounded by friends and family.

Celine Dion and her mother in 2007. (WireImage)

Dion is currently on her Courage World Tour and is dedicating all of her gigs to her mother this weekend.

After the performance, she went to Instagram to thank the fans for their support

Tanguay was a fairly familiar matriarch who raised 14 children with husband Adhémar-Charles Dion, including Dion.

The singer of ‘My Heart Will Go On’, who posted a family photo in black and white on Instagram, wrote: “Maman, we love you so much … we dedicate today’s show to you and I will sing to you with all my heart. All the best , Celine xx … “

Two days ago, Dion celebrated the fourth anniversary of her husband René Angélil’s death. The successful music producer, who had spent her entire career at Dion, died of cancer on January 14, 2016, at the age of 73.

They shared three children: René-Charles Angelil and twin sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil, both nine.

In an Instagram photo of her deceased husband, she wrote: “Not a day goes by when I don’t think of your beautiful smile” and she wrote a picture of her deceased husband. “We miss you, thank you for taking care of us, my dear. I love you. Celine xx …”

