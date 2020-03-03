[Cell property complete of cannabis vegetation, narcotic brokers say]

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Division say narcotics agents arrested a gentleman soon after getting a cellular dwelling total of cannabis vegetation.

Steven Daniel Brown, 46, is billed with trafficking marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to arrest warrants.

“Lexington County narcotics agents had been in the 5000 block of Highway 321 final thirty day period browsing for a gentleman wanted on unrelated fees when they smelled uncooked cannabis coming from a cell residence Brown owns,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon mentioned. “They acquired a lookup warrant and uncovered much more than 160 marijuana plants and other items utilized in the growing of cannabis within.”

Brokers also uncovered meth inside the cellular property, in accordance to Koon.

Brown was unveiled from the Lexington County Detention Heart right after assembly the circumstances of his bond.