Cellar Darling, The New Death Cult and Maraton added to Forecast Forecast invoice

Swiss prog rockers Cellar Darling have been announced for this year’s Prognosis Festival. They have been added to the bill along with Norwegian heavy proggers The New Death Cult and fellow Norwegian proggers Maraton for this year’s event.

“Today we can announce the last bands for our music festival,” the organizers tell Prog. “We welcome not one, not two, but three new bands for Prognosis 2020. Cellar Darling, Maraton and The New Death Cult all play on Saturday, March 21.”

The daily distributions for bands are as follows:

Friday, March 20

Katatonia

Enslaved

White stones

Don Airey (plays Colosseum II)

Sermon

The Fierce And The Dead

Dilemma

Saturday, March 21

Anathema (we play here because we are here)

Sons Of Apollo

Focus

Long distance calling

Paul Masvidal

Bruce Soord

Maraton

Meeting point

New Death Cult

Scarlet Stories

During the two days there will also be a series of clinics by Don Airey, Frederik Akesson (Opeth), Roger Öjersson (Katatonia), Bruce Soord, Baard Kolstad (Leprous) Bumblefoot (Sons Of Apollo) and Paul Masvidal, and discussions and discussions by people like Opeth manager Andy Farrow, producer Jamie Gomez Arellano, producer Jens Bogren, Prog editor Jerry Ewing, artist Costin Chioreanu and more.

Prognosis takes place on March 21 and 22 in the Effenaar Venue in Eindhoven.

Tickets for the event cost ¢ 89 and are available on the website of the event.