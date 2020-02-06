Celtic complains to Ofcom about the interview with Sky Sports’ Alfredo Morelos

Celtic has lodged a complaint with the Ofcom broadcasting agency about Sky Sports’ erroneous interview with Rangers attacker Alfredo Morelos.

The Parkhead club also returned Sky Television for its “inappropriate” apology, which the broadcaster released on Wednesday in a statement confirming “inaccuracies” in the translation of the Morelos interview.

Morelos, the Ibrox star, sat down with Sky Sports earlier this week for a comprehensive interview discussing racist abuse in Scotland.

Getty Images – Getty

Morelos has been racially abused on and off the pitch since he moved to Rangers in 2017

Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil argue with a caller who says “Celtic and Rangers will not win a promotion from the championship”.

Sky translated the interview into English and their protocol implied that Morelos identified Celtic followers as the perpetrators of the abuse.

Sky’s translation was heavily contested following the published interview, and Celtic asked the broadcaster to investigate allegations of fake citations.

Sky confirmed inaccuracies in the original translation and apologized to the two Old Firm clubs as well as the Celtic followers for their “serious mistake”.

“We found inaccuracies in the translation of Sky Sports News’ interview with Alfredo Morelos,” said a statement.

“We apologize to both Celtic and Rangers and Alfredo Morelos for the problems caused by these errors.

“After numerous steps Sky has taken to thoroughly verify the interview, we can make it clear that Morelos has never claimed that any racist abuse of Celtic followers was directed against him in the interview. We apologize to the fans of the Celtic Football Club for this serious mistake.

“We are reviewing our translated interview procedures to ensure that this will not happen in the future.”

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Bristol City vs. Birmingham (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Wigan vs Preston (Saturday, 12 noon) – talkSPORT 2

Everton vs. Crystal Palace (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Sunderland vs. Ipswich (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Brighton vs. Watford (Saturday 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Nottingham Forest v Leeds (Saturday 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Sky Sports also included a new full transcript of the interview with a “professionally verified translation” while the original video is no longer accessible online.

However, Celtic again complained about Sky’s apology and confirmed that a complaint had been received from Ofcom’s chairman, Peter Lawwell, the club’s chief executive officer.

“Sky Television’s statement is insufficient,” said a Hoops statement. “It does not identify the source of the translation or why phrases that were unrelated to the words used by Mr. Morelos were included in the translation.

“Given the significant problems of public interest, Celtic has lodged a complaint with Ofcom, the broadcasting regulatory agency, which can get the necessary answers and take appropriate action.”

In his letter to Ofcom, Lawwell requested a comprehensive investigation and asked broadcasting regulators to find answers to questions such as: B. Who was responsible for the translation and how Sky tried to verify the accuracy of the translation.

Complete communication from Celtic to Ofcom

Dear Sir / Madam

On behalf of the Celtic Football Club, I would like to make an official complaint regarding an interview with footballer Alfredo Morelos, which aired on all Sky platforms on Monday, February 3rd.

Mr. Morelos spoke Spanish and subtitles were provided. We believe that the presentation of this interview was grossly and irresponsibly misleading due to the extremely imprecise and tendentious translation contained in the subtitles.

We believe that this misrepresentation has resulted in the offensive and up-to-date allegations against the Celtic Football Club and its supporters by trying to wrongly attribute them to Mr. Morelos. It’s hard to imagine a more irresponsible piece of “sports journalism”.

The Celtic Football Club has made a statement on this subject, which is included for the sake of simplicity.

We understand that the interview is no longer available on Sky Television, which in itself recognizes its shortcomings. Due to the inaccurate translation, extremely harmful and completely inaccurate reports have been sent to the press.

I therefore ask Ofcom to conduct an investigation to answer the following questions:

1. Who was responsible for the incorrect translation?

2. What steps has Sky Television taken to verify the accuracy or inaccuracy of the translation provided?

3. What role did Sky Television play in informing the media about the story based on the inaccurate translation?

We believe this is of considerable public interest for the following reasons:

1. Issues such as racism and sectarianism are far too important to be manipulated by a broadcaster or third party in this way.

2. Using mistranslation to convey wrong meanings is a dangerous form of “wrong news” that must be condemned and sanctioned.

3. Mr. Morelos has been seriously misrepresented and deserves an apology and explanation.

I look forward to your reply soon.

Sincerely

Peter Lawwell

general manager

Celtic plc