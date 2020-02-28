‘Celtic have shamed Scottish soccer, Rangers humiliated them’ – Jason Cundy slams Bhoys right after shock Europa League exit

Celtic were branded a ‘shame on Scottish football’ soon after their shock Europa League exit at the palms of Copenhagen.

In spite of heading into the match as favourites to get to the last 16 – acquiring scored a vital absent goal in previous week’s 1st leg to protected a one-1 draw – the Hoops ended up surprised at Parkhead.

Getty Photographs – Getty Copehagen could not believe they defeat Celtic to development in the Europa League

Thursday’s clash appeared particular to go to extra time when Odsonne Edouard netted a penalty to make the tie 2-two on mixture, with his spot-kick cancelling out Michael Santos’ 51st moment opener.

His penalty hit the back again of the internet 7 minutes from total-time, but there was nonetheless time for Neil Lennon’s facet to suffer an uncomfortable collapse – conceding TWO further targets in just a 3 moment spell.

Pep Biel and Dame N’Doye both fired past Fraser Forster to declare Copenhagen a 4-2 aggregate acquire and guide their put in Friday’s round-of-16 draw.

Celtic’s defeat hurts the Parkhead faithful even additional seeing as the club’s Previous Organization rivals, Rangers, DID arrive at the subsequent round.

The day ahead of the Hoops’ uncomfortable Europa League exit, Rangers gained 1- in Braga to knock the Portuguese facet out on combination.

It’s all smiles for Steven Gerrard and tears for Neil Lennon – and a scathing evaluation of Celtic from talkSPORT’s pretty individual Jason Cundy.

Cundy and his talkSPORT co-host Andy Goldstein arrived on air to existing the Sports Bar right away soon after the Hoops’ European exit was verified, and the previous Chelsea defender laid into the Scottish champions.

“Rangers have ashamed them,” started Cundy. “Celtic have shamed Scottish soccer!

“They went out four-2 on mixture!”

Goldstein even created Cundy repeat what he mentioned just so he could compose it down – so he hardly ever has to misquote his co-host’s scathing Celtic opinions.

Lennon, the Celtic manager, admitted his aggravation just after the match, hitting out at his aspect for ‘shooting themselves in the foot’.

“It was an opportunity dropped,” reported Lennon. “Copenhagen did not have to get the job done challenging to get targets, that was so frustrating and not like us at all.

“I am vastly let down. We shot ourselves in the foot.

Getty Photographs – Getty Rangers relished their Europa League tie much far more than Celtic – they booked their put in the round-of-16 draw

“We experienced whole command of match in very first fifty percent, I really do not bear in mind Fraser Forster having anything to do of take note.

“We hit the publish and I was pretty delighted at fifty percent time and then we made issues and gave them oxygen and encouragement.

“We had to transform the condition to get back again into the video game and deservedly got back again in but we didn’t handle the match, we shot ourselves in foot for 2nd purpose and that was the significant moment of the tie.

“Individual problems expense us and which is the nuts and bolts of it.

“It was a good chance and we allow it go. It was bitterly disappointing in the method we shed.”

You can check out Jason Cundy’s scathing Celtic assessment, in full, above…