Celtic signed Polish Under-21 international Patryk Klimala in January

Celtic have signed Polish Under-21 international Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The 21-year-old striker has signed a four and a half year contract with the Scottish Premiership Club.

He scored seven goals in 18 games for the Polish first division team before Celtic signed the transfer window for the first time in January.

The deal to bring the young striker to Celtic Park is believed to be worth around £ 3.5m and should help reduce the burden on striker Odsonne Edouard’s first choice.

“It’s a big moment for me and I’m very excited,” said Klimala of the club’s website. “I am very happy to be here in such a big club.

“The past 24 hours have been intense. I waited for the final decision so that I could finally come here and meet everyone.

“I had the opportunity to see the stadium and feel the atmosphere. It was great and I’m looking forward to playing here in front of the fans.

“I am very happy that everything is now ready and looks good.

“I understand how massive a Club Celtic is, but I feel ready for it now. I look forward to playing for a club with such a long history and I know that Celtic is a big club in Europe.

“I want to give the fans a lot of fun and hopefully score a lot of goals for Celtic.”

Celtic is expected to sign additional contracts during the January transfer window. They have reportedly agreed a £ 2m fee for midfielder Ismaila Soro with Israeli club Bnei Yehuda.