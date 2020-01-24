ORLANDO – The lack of Enes Kanter meant that the rebound battle would be harder than ever. No Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown meant that those Charlotte flashbacks were real to Kemba Walker.

But, as the Orlando coach Steve Clifford noted before the game, the difference is that Walker therefore has Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart. And also Grant Williams and Javonte Green last night. And Daniel Theis.

Walker discovered that there was all kinds of support behind his own 37-point performance in the 109-98 victory of Celtics over Orlando.

Gordon, who also answered the manpower shortage bell, responded with a 22-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Evan Fournier had just answered a three-point game from Hayward with his own bomb when Daniel Theis with 2:49 left fought for a rebound and batted twice for a lead of 103-95.

Terrence Ross was hit from the center, both parties were empty and with 1:44 on the left Theis drove an open lane for a dunk after being called up for an illegal pick on the previous possession.

Smart answered an Orlando-miss with a floater for a lead of 107-98 with 1:11 left.

This time Fournier missed a scourge with 30 points. The audience broke again in a “We want Tacko” song when Walker knocked out of line twice to put the game away.

The Celtics broke out with an 18-4 run in the third quarter with a little something from anyone not called Walker – a few Javonte Green transition dunes, fine playing styles and a 3-pointer from Hayward, a back-breaking corner three from Semi Ojeleye who told them the rest of the night.

The Celtics opened the fourth with a lead of 82-77, which Walker immediately stepped up with his fifth trey of the night, triggering an 8-2 point for an edge of 90-79. Grant Williams turned the point off with his third 3-pointer.

Two Aaron Gordon free throws later, the Celtics threw five more runs, including a Walker 3-pointer that drew loud cheers from the pro-Celtics crowd and was good for a 95-81 lead with 8:45.

Evan Fournier went on a one-man 5-0 point, including a 3-pointer that brought Celtics ahead 95-86, causing a timeout for Brad Stevens. Groen came out of the break with a drive and a free throw for a 12-point lead.

Orlando cut the Celtics lead to 98-92 with an Evan Fournier jumper that was turned into a 3-pointer in video review.

Almost a minute of scoreless havoc followed the next minute until Hayward, a bouncing runner, converted a three-point game for a 101-92 lead.

Fournier immediately buried a 3-pointer in Theis’s face with 3:07 left.

Walker buried three of his four first half 3-pointers during a 1:09 halfway in the second quarter, the latter leading to a 13-3 final run that put the Orlando lead at rest to 57-53.

Overall Walker put together a 27-point half for 10-for-16 shots, including 4-for-8 from the center. But the Celtics were also lucky enough to be left three points behind, given that Kanter’s absence exposed them (30-21 rebound shortage) on the glass.

But when Daniel Theis opened the third quarter with a pick-and-roll opinion of a Smart lob, it was clear that the Celtics had saved some of that energy in the second quarter.

By the time Grant Williams hit a corner three at 7:16, the Celtics had reduced the lead from Orlando to 64-62. The next flurry of the Celtics, caused by a Javed Green transition opinion, was an extended series of 18-4 with a Theis bucket for the first lead of the Celtics (70-69) since the first quarter, a number of great playing options and a 3-pointer by Hayward and another Green dunk to top it off for a lead of 82-73.