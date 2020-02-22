[celtics-begin-the-stretch-run-with-a-127-117-gain-more-than-minnesota]

MINNEAPOLIS — They arrived back from destinations like Chicago, the Bahamas and Washington, D.C., and acquired off to a predictable straggle.

But with Kemba Walker lacking this a person with a sore still left knee, and Karl-Anthony Towns also scratched with a damaged wrist, the Celtics begun their playoff stretch operate with a 127-117 win over Minnesota.

4 Celtics scored 25 details or more, led by a 29-place general performance from Jayson Tatum and a occupation 25-level, 16-rebound night from Daniel Theis.

The Celtics, off to a refreshing two-sport earn streak, therefore began the weakest hyperlink in a difficult four-city western road journey on the upswing, and withstood a 27-stage night time by Malik Beasley.

Brown hit two totally free throws with four: 42 still left for a 114-109 guide, and fouled out on the future possession. But Theis scored his 21st stage, and the future time down Tatum despatched the Timberwolves into a huddle with a deep 3-pointer for a 119-111 Celtics guide.

After various blanks on both equally sides, Gordon Hayward fed Theis for a dunk — and a profession-higher 23rd level — and a 121-111 guide with two: 17 still left.

Tatum and Theis adopted with two no cost throws every single to put away a challenging night time.

Hayward’s late jumper gave the Celtics a 95-88 lead at the finish of the 3rd, with the forward shooting 11-for-15 for his 24 details about that stretch. Tatum had adopted up an 18-point 2nd quarter with scoreless 3rd, but opened the fourth with a wild, double-teamed three-pointer for a 98-88 Celtics direct.

But Jordan McLaughlin did not just solution with a three-pointer. The backup T-Wolves issue guard activated a 10-2 run that he also capped with a three-pointer that lower the Celtics edge to 100-98.

Brown came out of the ensuing timeout with again-to-back again hoops, such as a total-court docket drive for a 104-98 guide that Beasley immediately lower into with a 3-pointer.

Minnesota ran off 5 points, with Marcus Sensible missing 2 times from the line. While Hayward hit his cost-free throws 20 seconds later on, Beasley reciprocated. But Theis also hit 2 times off an offensive board — his 13th total rebound — for a 108-105 guide with six: 32 left.

The Celtics eventually carved out some room when Hayward drained a deep 3 with six minutes remaining, and Brown, fouled grabbing a defensive board, strike a person of two, this time for a 112-107 edge.

However Brown was also termed for a apparent path foul on Josh Okogie after the latter picked off a move, the call was overturned on video overview. Okogie experienced to settle for two no cost throws.

Brown was then fouled by Naz Reid all through a generate and this time hit 2 times for a five-point lead.

Beasley capped off a 16-stage 2nd quarter by hitting a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that cut the Celtics guide to 61-53.

Tatum, with an 18-place, 6-for-11 to start with half, experienced been similarly scorching. Theis, who had mixed with Enes Kanter for 15 initial half rebounds, set jointly a one-person 5- run for a new peak direct (13) at 68-55.

But the Timberwolves responded with their strongest transfer of the night time — a 12-two run that involved a pair of Reid three-ideas, chopping the Celtics lead to 72-70.

A Theis idea-dunk, adopted by a Hayward 3-pointer, ended that. And when Hayward dunked, the Celtics experienced pushed their lead back up to 79-72.

In a contentious stretch that would include multiple journeys to the line on each sides, the Celtics slipped out of the third with a 95-88 lead, courtesy of a late Hayward jumper.

Russell scored 8 of the initial 15 Minnesota details on 3-4 taking pictures, and the Celtics acquired a comparable burst from Tatum in the early going.

But Hayward, with three mid-variety jumpers and some spectacular playmaking from Good (guiding the back bounce pass to Theis off the choose-and-roll) assisted the Celtics nudge ahead with a 24-20 guide by the conclusion of the very first quarter.

The Celtics then opened the 2nd quarter with a 6- operate, like four straight factors from Brad Wanamaker, and about the upcoming moment Tatum included a step-back again and a deep a few, the latter for a 35-25 lead.

Beasley, in the approach of scoring seven straight Timberwolves points, lower the Celtics edge to 37-32. The Celtics retorted with a seven- operate, with Brown scoring the previous 5 details for a peak (12-level) direct at 46-34.

That margin effectively held up till Beasley, capping off an 18-issue quarter, buried a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that minimize the Celtics direct to 61-53.