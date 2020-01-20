Celtics blow out Lakers, 139-107

Jayson Tatum started the night with the fourth best selling jersey in the NBA, and by the end he had done a lot to help himself with the registry.

One evening when the Celtics scored and moved the ball as they have not done since Christmas, and defended as if they had not traveled the same route, their young attacker led the way in a 139-107 victory over the Lakers who broke a three – game losing streak. It was also the worst loss of the Lakers of the season.

Tatum shot 10-for-18 for his 27 points, including 5-for-8 from the center, and emphasized an overall absurd night through the Celtics from outside the arc, where they shot 16-for-34 (.471). Kemba Walker, back after a knee absence in one game, scored 20 points in 30 minutes.

The Celtics guard also broke a fairly heavy personal losing series. For the first time in 29 attempts, Walker defeated a team led by LeBron James.

And although the Lakers thought the little Celtics inside were hurting with their superior size, Enes Kanter came off the bench with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Lakers opened with a flair but quickly fell out of rhythm, although LeBron James still managed to achieve an almost triple double with 15 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Davis also never found a groove with nine points after taking only seven shots.

Tatum scored eight points, including his fourth and fifth 3-points of the night, in a 16-2 third quarter that the game blew open. They started the fourth quarter with a lead of 104-80 after a lead of no less than 29 points in the third, and when Tatum closed a 7-0 point by lowering the baseline for a lead of 113-82 with 9: 12 left, stars on both sides went quickly to the bank.

With a 12-1 second quarter and their best move, and a 15-point half from Tatum at the heart of the attack, the Celtics this season scored the first first half points (69) of all Lakers opponents.

But above all, they defended better than at any time in the previous month and supported their superior ball movement with work of the same standard on the other side.

So Walker and Theis opened the third quarter with 3-pointers, wedged around a Javale McGee hook, and raised the attack on both sides from there, with Brown dunking over James for a lead of 81-63, and then deserved a technical foul he turned to look at the king.

James of course drove two for the subsequent possession, but Tatum was again a catalyst, kicked off an important 16-2 run with a finger roll and came back two possessions later with a step-back three of a Hayward kick-out for a lead of 88-66.

Tatum added three more – his fifth in six attempts – to the point, which led to a 97-68 lead. The margin with 29 points was the peak of the Celtics to that point and slowly began to return to earth.

But with Semi Ojeleye and Hayward adding 3 points along the way, the Celtics had a lot of kisses to work with and led 104-80 ahead in the fourth.

The first two minutes the Celtics seemed ready to be blown out of the garden. Davis fed McGee for an alley-up opinion of the tip, Danny Green followed with a four-point game and Davis took his turn at the edge for a quick 8-0 lead.

But Hayward, as aggressive as he looked in a month, hit a 3-pointer and rode a little less than a minute later to convert a three-point game.

So one of the most entertaining quarters of the season was on its way, with the Celtics winning the score three times, with the Lakers responding with a hoop on every occasion. The Cs then took the lead three times on a Walker 3 pointer, Smart 3 pointer and, finally, Kanters second of Dwight Howard’s back-to-back hoops for a 31-30 edge.

Tatum completed it with a floater at the quarter-end buzzer for a 33-30 lead.

He then gave the lead a little hurdle with five straight runs early in the second, including a 3-pointer for a 40-32 lead with 10:37 left in the half.

The Celtics attacker had taken over control and hit two more 3-pointers in the next 3:35, the latter not only for a 48-44 lead, but also as a trigger for a 12-1 run that also had a transition opinion of a steal through Tatum.

The Celtics led, 57-45, making sure that edge was upright, pushing the lead to 16 points before two free throws from James cut the margin to 14 in half.