Celtics blow past Memphis, 119-95

Memphis and his exciting young star, Ja Morant, excelled in tapping the value from the top 6 protected pick that the Celtics have until June.

But at least the Celtics could do their bit to take home an unprotected selection of the first round of 2021 with last night’s 119-95 win over the young Grizzlies, after a 32-point win over the Lakers on Monday with a 24-point roll.

Before he exerted his right groin late in the third quarter and spent the rest of the game on the couch with a big ice wrap on his leg, Jayson Tatum had compensated Jaylen Brown’s ankle-related absence with a 23-point, seven-rebound, 9 -for-18 achievements. Daniel Theis achieved a career high with 3-for-3 3-point shooting as the core of his 14 points, and people like Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart were allowed to take care of the rest with low double digits per night

Morant would strike only once, for a two-point night, and old friend Jae Crowder would not do much better with a three-point, 1-for-8 performance. But with the Celtics lighting for another big night from the center, this time with 43.8 percent (14-for-32) shots, the night was decided early.

The sight of Tatum on the way to the dressing room with a tense right groin at the end of the third offered a sobering counterpoint to what the Celtics had just put on the board. After bowling over the Grizzlies with a 23-0 point in the last 6:23 of the second quarter, they threw another hay maker in the third with a 22-3 point that brought Memphis back into a 30-plus deficit.

Tatum would not return, although he rejoined the bank with a big turn on his left thigh and the Celtics reserves took the floor with a huge lead of 99-63.

The Celtics opened a gap with a 23-0 run with 10 of the 21 first half points of Tatum and seven of the 12 of Theis.

The Celtics center beat 3-for-3 from the center and tied its career high, and after a cold start, the Celtics dominated the last half of the second quarter. They appeared in half, 58-44, even though Walker or Hayward no longer had a basket in the first 24 minutes.

By the time Smart buried its second three of the night at 9:48 of the third, the Celtics had increased their lead to 63-47. They scored on their next six possessions, including a Smart 18-footer and, starting with the first buckets of the night by Hayward and Walker (both 3-pointers), the start of a new 13-0 point for a 78- lead lead 51.

Brandon Clarke hit a 3-pointer for Memphis, and the Celtics extended the point to 22-3, with Hayward adding the 12th 3-pointer of the night for an 87-54 lead.

The Celtics continued with this clip, now responding with Memphis, leading 99-63 in the fourth, with Enes Kanter scoring the last six Celtics points of the third.

After their high-level performance of 3-point range against the Lakers on Monday-evening, the start of the Celtics came from the center yesterday evening at a creep.

They missed eight of their first nine attempts before Semi Ojeleye struck, bringing Memphis’ lead to 15-12. Ojeleye scored again a minute later, driving a closeout away and again cutting the Grizzlies led to three points. Wanamaker cut that lead to a point at the next possession, and although Memphis reopened some space, Tatum skipped a 3-pointer who reduced the lead to 27-25 with 9.5 seconds in the quarter.

Tatum then tied the game with a zero measurement on the first possession of the second and came back the next time with a rainbow jumper in the middle of a double team in the lane for a 29-27 lead.

The Celtics, with the Grizzlies always answering, took the lead four times in a three-minute period. Memphis responded with a leading 9-0 run, only for the Celtics to come back with a 23-0 burst that started with a Theis 3 pointer, a Tatum three and then another Theis bomb.

Including a Javonte Green three-point game, the run was powered by five three-point possessions, but mainly used a blistering 6:12 piece. It replaced a 42-35 Grizzlies edge with a 58-42 Celtics lead, demolished by two when Jonas Valanciunas scored with a second left in the half.

Tatum scored 10 of his 21 points in the point, and Theis seven of his 12.