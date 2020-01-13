Celtics decline Bulls, 113-101

By the fourth quarter, the timeout of Brad Stevens was a bit of a head start. After calling out to one of Zach LaVine’s multiple dunks, the Celtics coach walked up to the floor to gather before he went into the huddle to straighten things out.

Despite a 22-4 second quarter run that apparently blew open the night, it was that kind of night – the kind that the Celtics coach failed in spite of his team’s 113-101 win over Chicago.

Jayson Tatum followed his career-high 41-point night against New Orleans with 21 on a less efficient 7-for-17 execution Monday night. Gordon Hayward, primarily a playmaker on Monday, placed the strangest line of the night – eight points, eight assists, six rebounds – by scoring all of his points in the fourth after missing his first five shots over the first three quarters.

While reducing an 18-point halftime lead to 12 (83-71) towards the end of the third quarter, the Celtics managed to regain some traction at the end of the quarter thanks to some strong efforts by Williams and Brown .

Tatum immediately went to work in the fourth and converted a three-point game after catching the Bulls ’Chandler Hutchinson with a scissors kick while tapping a 15-footer. Hayward, 0-for-5 to that point, drove for his first basket of the night and an 88-73 lead just under two minutes later.

Basket No. 2 came 44 seconds later, on an almost identical ride, and Tatum followed from 20 feet for a 92-75 lead.

But unlike in the first half, when the Celtics opened their biggest lead with a run of 22-4 seconds, the Celtics now had trouble shaking the Bulls.

Tomas Satoransky followed a LaVine-dunk – and the subsequent Stevens time-out – with a three-point game drive that brought the Celtics lead to 93-82 with 6:25.

The Celtics eventually transferred a decisive 6-0 outburst for a 101-84 lead with 4:47 to Hayward’s third hoop of the quarter, and were able to rest the night with two minutes to go when Walker’s second from back buried 3-pointers at the back for a 111-95 lead.

The Celtics, with Kanter (15 points, 7-for-8) and Tatum (10 points) ahead in an overall shootout of 50 percent, had it fairly easily on their way to a 55-37 lead.

The centerpiece was a run of 22-4 third quarter, although little of that power was reflected on the floor in the third quarter. The Bulls began as the more energetic, aggressive team and opened with a 17-5 run that brought the Celtics lead to six points (60-54), before Smart finally eliminated part of the momentum with a 3-pointer.

The Celtics got some grip from there, with Williams turning a few valuable minutes after getting a sore shoulder treated during the break.

After disrupting a Kris Dunn ride midway through the third, the rookie scored seven runs ahead in the last 3:32 of the quarter, including a 3-pointer for a 78-69 lead that followed Brown with three free throws. Overall, the Celtics scored the last seven points of the third for a lead of 83-71.

What started as a showcase for Kanter – the center, starting instead of the injured Daniel Theis, hit all his four shots, including a three-point game, on the floor in his first 5:40 – evolved into something much bigger.

On the way to shooting 52.6 percent in the first quarter, the Celtics broke out with a 22-4 run that contained something from everyone, including eight points on Walker’s 3-for-3 shots. By the time the Celtics led 28-14 in the second quarter, Walker and Kanter had combined 17 for 7-for-7 shooting.

The Bulls opened the second with a modest 4-0 point before Tatum, after a four-point first quarter, resumed his attack with six points, including a 3-pointer, in an 8-0 point that gave the Celtics a 36-19 lead. The lead of 18 points would be their top half, before the Bulls reacted with their best part of the first half, reducing Celtics’ lead to 12 points (43-31) before the Celtics regrouped with a 10- 4 Run over the last 2:23 of the quarter for a rest time of 55-37.