celtics-drop-in-overtime-to-brooklyn

This was a extensive way to slide, right after the Celtics began off like Marcus Smart’s 1st quarter block on Jarrett Allen – rim-significant, emphatic, adopted by a Mutomboesque wag of the finger as the Celtics guard ran down the other finish of the ground.

They led Brooklyn by nine in the first quarter, 13 at halftime, 21 in the third, 17 at the get started of the fourth, 13 with four: 15 remaining in regulation and, with two-tenths of a 2nd still left, by 3.

Which is when Smart, who fell a prolonged way from his early peak, fouled Caris Levert attempting to shoot a three-pointer at the top rated of the circle, with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams now evidently in placement to protect the play. Instead, the Nets guard, on the way to a 51-stage efficiency that hasn’t been found all over in this article given that Phoenix’ Devin Booker scored 70 underneath extremely distinct situations, strike a few free of charge throws to ship the game into overtime.

Levert scored all 11 Brooklyn points in overtime for the win, and Good, who fouled out with a charge early in additional time, went on the flooring in an attempt to talk to the officiating crew, but was pulled away by Celtics stability.

The Celtics’ 129-120 extra time reduction to Brooklyn was that messy – especially following dropping in time beyond regulation to Houston Saturday night. They also lost floor to Toronto, winners in Phoenix previous evening and now a full sport forward of the Celtics in next place in the eastern conference standings.

“I have no concept who’s heading to Cleveland. I imagine most of the coaches are going… I just want eight fellas, nine guys, whoever’s going to enjoy challenging, let us go,” said a disgusted Brad Stevens. “Like, that was preposterous. Now, Brooklyn deserves credit score. And I dislike to say it that way mainly because they actually are entitled to credit rating. All those fellas who ended up in the recreation for Brooklyn – Lavert was exclusive, certainly – all those other men also ended up genuinely engaged. And they have earned credit for that.”

Just as the Celtics are worthy of credit for their worst loss of the time, with Wednesday’s game in Cleveland their possibility at speedy redemption.

Stevens was not talking figuratively about who is generating the excursion. Kemba Walker, who returned from a 5-video game knee-connected absence to score 21 factors on six-for-16 capturing in 23 restricted minutes, said that he wasn’t touring to Cleveland as part of his recovery method.

Gordon Hayward, who did not return for the 2nd fifty percent because of to a knee contusion, explained he was “out for proper now. Acquire it day to day.” Jaylen Brown strained his appropriate hamstring, did not play in additional time, and like Smart later declined comment. Jayson Tatum spent the night time at residence with an health issues.

Stevens went deep into his bench early, and this time in Cleveland might have no choice but to convert to gamers like Carsen Edwards, Javonte Inexperienced, Romeo Langford and Robert Williams, who performed for the first time in 38 game titles past night time and scored 10 points on three-for-3 taking pictures in 10 minutes.

“I imply, you’re close to this league a extended sufficient time, 20, sometimes 30 factors isn’t more than enough,” mentioned Hayward. “As before long as you take your foot off the gasoline pedal, men get scorching, shorter belongings and there’s always time to appear back. We just have to be superior. Challenging losses.

“You have to address it as a finding out expertise and that when you acquire your foot off the gas pedal, they can arrive back again on you,” he said. “You just have to be far better on both equally finishes of the courtroom. I considered we did a truly fantastic position constructing the lead but definitely, they stormed back and then tricky plays at the conclude for us.”

Lavert, who at 1 phase hit three straight 3-tips in excess of a one particular-moment span in the fourth to close the hole in a flash, scored 26 details in the fourth, right before out-scoring the Celtics in time beyond regulation by himself, 11-two.

The Nets also leveled the Celtics with a 51-position fourth.

“It’s unquestionably a tricky loss, almost certainly the hardest 1 of the calendar year,” reported Walker, who remained on the bench in extra time owing to his minutes restriction. “But, you know, the finest thing about this league is we participate in yet again tomorrow, so gotta go out there and set this 1 behind us and get a different W.”

Nothing at all else will erase past night’s bitter style.

“We did not have any defensive depth. I should really have subbed a few of guys out that usually enjoy, and I just saved them in,” explained Stevens. “We experienced the appropriate depth for most of the recreation and we just let our foot off the gasoline. But we received 4 stops in the fourth quarter. They scored 51 points.

“We produced a good deal of performs nowadays that were just not winning plays – and incredibly basic, fundamental elements of our defensive technique. But they deserved to gain. I guess if you are in this activity long sufficient you will see it at some level. And we observed it tonight.”