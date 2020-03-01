celtics-drop-to-houston-in-extra-time,-111-a-hundred-and-ten

Probably there’s no steering clear of it, but the Celtics have been lured – maybe pressured is much more like it – into participating in Rocket ball last night.

And they arrived inside a skipped Jaylen Brown 16-footer – and Daniel Theis’ inability to get off a shot right before the buzzer after rebounding the miss out on – of surviving anyway.

But the Celtics fell to the Rockets for the second time this period in Saturday night’s 111-110 overtime decline.

Russell Westbrook towered above all with a 41-place, 16-for-24 efficiency. Pressured into actively playing a similar isolation design in the 2nd fifty percent of a sport they had led by as several as 17 details in the initial half, the Celtics have been not able to endure the manner.

The Rockets might be the top modest-ball staff, but they perform, as Brad Stevens likes to say, like a rotation of linebackers.

“They do a fantastic career and they’re compact – they’ve received to be actual physical,” stated Gordon Hayward. “They’ve bought some potent, physical men. They do a very good task of that. Want we had been a minor tighter with the ball, maybe a tiny better on that conclusion to get what we want.”

Jayson Tatum (32 points, nine-for-27) and Jaylen Brown (22 details, 9-for-23) experienced to get the job done a tiny way too tough for their factors, and people offensive struggles price tag the Celtics down the stretch even with a 26-position, five-trey effectiveness by Marcus Clever.

But even Good, who acquired the Celtics off to a excellent start off with 10 factors, four helps and three steals in the initial quarter, experienced difficulties obtaining his variety. He completed nine-for-22 from the flooring, together with five-for-15 from downtown.

Tatum, who has damaged the 30-position barrier in 5 of his very last 6 games, grew to become only the fifth Celtic to ordinary 30 details in a calendar thirty day period, becoming a member of Isaiah Thomas, Larry Bird, John Havlicek and Paul Pierce. But even Tatum’s bid for NBA Participant of the Thirty day period honors was not adequate to hold off Houston.

“First of all they switch each and every screen so they drive your catches out,” reported Stevens. “They’re a single of incredibly few teams that switches that is tough to slip against, mainly because they put their system in entrance of the slip and you simply cannot operate them above.

“And so we received a pair of these but it’s hard to get fantastic movement,” he reported. “We did a better career at the start of the activity than the close of the recreation. But I imagined we were much better attacking them than Sport 1.”

And unlike on Feb. 11 in Houston, the Celtics essentially attempted a lot more totally free throws (25-18) than the Rockets, who normally are living at the line. James Harden, who came in averaging 11.7 free throw tries for every activity, only tried three as part of his 21-position overall performance past night time.

“I believe we guarded him perfectly,” reported Brown. “I assume we accepted his obstacle. We just did not do a superior ample job with Westbrook. We experienced a whole lot of attention on James Harden, and forgot about the other MVP above there. He came out and asserted himself early and took above and dominated this activity.”

Nevertheless he missed that open up 16-footer in extra time, Brown also designed OT doable.

His buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the best of the arc despatched the activity into time beyond regulation in a 104-104 tie just after Tatum purposely skipped his past absolutely free toss, which was rebounded by Sensible, who hurried the ball out to Brown.

The guide altered palms on the initial 5 possessions, with the Celtics lastly attaining traction when, right after a two: 09 scoreless extend adhering to a Daniel Theis dunk for a 110-109 lead, the Celtics centre won the scramble for a free ball and named a timeout with 47.1 seconds still left.

Hayward skipped from the corner and however Intelligent bought the rebound, he misplaced the ball. Harden, fouled on the other conclusion, strike 2 times for a 111-110 Houston guide with 24.3 seconds left.

The Celtics received the final possession, and used up all of the clock prior to Brown freed for his open shot from the baseline. He skipped, and even though Theis grabbed the rebound, he was unable to get the shot off prior to the buzzer.

“We were being managing one of our established plays where by I throw it to Gordon,” Tatum reported of the final play. “I was intended to arrive off a flare and you can possibly do a dribble handoff with the male in the corner, JB, or come off a ball monitor that Theis sets. JB received a very good shot. Anything he can hit. It just didn’t go in.”