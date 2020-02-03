Celtics had to overcome themselves before they could outrun Atlanta

ATLANTA – The Celtics had to find different ways to win games, and another one was needed here on Monday evening due to the injury absence of major ball handlers Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart.

But how the Celts achieved the 123-115 win over the Hawks, well, at least there was some uncertainty for coach Brad Stevens.

“Not sure,” he said after a long break. “I don’t think throwing the ball over the gym is a good recipe to win. But we have fought, we have played hard, we have played fast and I thought we have received many good contributions from many people.”

The Celtics, now winners of four consecutive and seven of their last eight, had withdrawn from a scratchy first half year and seemed to dominate the game at the start of the last quarter. So why are things so taken apart?

“Have you ever seen the” Major League “movie? We threw that entire quarter like Ricky Vaughn,” Stevens said, referring to 10 Celtic sales in the inning that led to 12 Atlanta runs. “I just watched that with our employees “At least we laughed about it. I don’t know. We just threw it everywhere. I think we should apologize to all the fans sitting around the stands.”

Watching the movie?

“No,” the coach replied laughing. “We should probably have been. We were actually, but no, we were just watching (game video) before I came out. Sorry. Everyone has missed their deadline. “

The Celts got 28 points from Jayson Tatum, 24 from Gordon Hayward and 21 from Jaylen Brown. There were also 16 from Brad Wanamaker and 13 from Grant Williams from the bank to compensate 34 from All-Star guard Trae Young, who had 17 in the first quarter.

Enes Kanter had eight points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes in his first game back from an absence of five games with a hip bruise.

In addition to dodging the Hawks, who have the second-worst record in the league, but won a victory over Philadelphia last week, the Celts may have escaped a more serious injury to Daniel Theis, who only sprained his judge against a Treveon Graham ride in the third quarter. He did not return to the game, although the club said he was available.

“It’s not bad,” Theis said. “I just think it’s sprained, but the bones are fine. We’ll see (Tuesday), but it’s not so bad.”

Although they had gone for 60 points in the first half, the Celtics looked a bit – which is likely to be expected without Walker and Smart.

But somewhere in their dressing room, the Cs found their ball-movement harmony and played a tune on the Hawks.

The Bostonians hit their first six shots in the third quarter, and after Tatum missed a trey after dripping most of the clock, they were able to take three more in succession.

Brown had eight points and Tatum seven in what grew to a 23-10 point. The latter went before 15 in the quarter as the Celts led with a whopping 12 before a 95-84 edge in the fourth.

There they saw the Hawks as close as two, but Hayward hit a few sweaters and Tatum grabbed a trey to keep Atlanta at bay.

“I just had to find out,” said Brown. “It was ugly, but we discovered it. We have made many mistakes, but we have made fewer mistakes than they have, so we won. As we get closer to the playoffs, we have to clear up habits and do a better job. We can’t just play or make bad shots because we play against Atlanta. We must continue to play the game correctly. “

Comes at 13-37, the second worst record in the competition, the Hawks are not exactly the same as weapons. But they do have the No. 4 scorer in the NBA in Trae Young, voted for an All-Star starter.

It might have been better for the Celtics if they had stayed a bit closer to this threat, as Young beat them for 17 points in the first quarter of the opening quarter past nine. He made four of his five 3-pointers, however, admittedly, a few were launched from somewhere near Savannah.

“It’s a hard cover,” Stevens said. “We switched a lot up there, and he almost withdrew when you were in between the switch and he shoots from the logo. I mean that’s hard. Our boys really did their best to keep their hands back and make sure that they don’t make him wrong on any of those three-pointers. He’s good at making mistakes there. I think we once sent him to the line for that. But then we just tried to lay as many bodies as possible on him, and we “I thought that when Gordon, Jayson, some of those men kept track of him, they worked pretty well by just using their height while chasing him behind those screens everywhere.”