Celtics’ Marcus Smart Announces Positive Coronavirus Test – Up News Info

Celtics guard Marcus Smart is the latest NBA player to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Smart posted the announcement on social media on Thursday after receiving the test results. He said he feels “okay, okay; and he’s not experiencing any symptoms.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. I have been quarantined since rehearsal, thank goodness. COVID-19 should be taken very seriously. I know it’s a priority n. # 1 for our nations health experts, and we need to do more tests as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV

– marcus smart (@ smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Smart’s announcement included a series of NBA-related news about the virus. The 76ers announced that three members of the organization had tested positive, though the team did not specify if there were players in that group. The Lakers then announced that two evaluated players tested positive, though the names were not revealed.

There are now 10 positive test results for NBA players, including Kevin Durant, who confirmed his status Wednesday against Athletic.

The NBA suspended its season on March 12 in response to a positive test from Jazz center Rudy Gobert. The league will not resume play until at least mid-April. Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on Wednesday that he is optimistic they can be played later this year.

