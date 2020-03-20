Celtics’ Marcus Smart, Two Lakers Positive Test for Coronavirus

Brooklyn, Utah and Detroit join the Celtics and Lakers as teams known for having positive players. In total, seven teams in the NBA, when the 76ers and Nuggets have joined, have tested positive.

In the United States, the death toll has dropped to a low of 178 and known infections increased to 11,000 last Thursday.

“We will navigate these waters endlessly,” wrote Jazz coach Quin Snyder in an open letter to Utah fans thanking him for his support. “Right now, we all sacrifice in our unique ways, for our health and the greater good, and that’s critical.”

In the belief that there would be no NBA games for at least several more weeks, the league clearly believed that Thursday was the right time to take an extra step to urge players to limit their exposure.

The NBA said its infectious disease specialists matched other public health experts and that, “to mitigate the spread of coronavirus … until further notice, equipment and players had to be closed down.” or the training facilities. ” The league said the ban also applies to G League facilities.

For most people, the new coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious diseases, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illnesses can take three to six weeks to recover.

The NBA had already banned teams, as part of the coronavirus response, from using public health clubs, fitness centers, gyms and university facilities. However, teams can set up players with training, conditioning, or other instructional materials for use in their home.

“I’m incredibly blessed to only have some free weights here. I have a climber versa. I have quite a few things I don’t go behind,” said Kevin Love, of Cleveland Cavaliers. “I will make sure I keep the wind and hope it stays strong and keeps the constant tension on the body because it is hard right now. I really didn’t leave the house very much. “

The league also reminded teams on Thursday that they recommend players to stay in their equipment markets and avoid all non-essential travels, though players, along with their teams, may choose to go to another city. and stay there. But players still can’t travel outside of North America; One of the reasons for this is logistical, as it is unclear whether players who hypothetically want to return home to Europe could fly back to the US.

Thursday was the eighth full day of arresting the NBA for the virus. That brings the total number of games lost to 57, including those set for March 11 – the night that Utah star Rudy Gobert tested positive – and the league announced which suspends the season

Smart and the Celtics played in Utah on March 6. Jazz has two players dealing with the virus; All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, whose positive result was revealed on March 12, is the other.