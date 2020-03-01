celtics-notes:-robert-williams-returns-with-a-improved-grasp-of-the-recreation

Robert Williams final played in a activity in Boston on Dec. 6 versus the Nuggets, just before re-rising Saturday night time from Houston from a 37-game absence thanks to a deep hip bruise.

He’s been billed as the trade deadline addition the Celtics did not want to get — athletic huge-male assistance.

And now Williams hopes that he’s superior for all of that observation time.

“I’m pretty excited, male. Just heading through the tunnel again with my teammates,” he said. “I’ve been picking that up a lot over the past two months. Notice to detail. Hopefully, you see the IQ adjust.”

IQ alter?

“Feel like just understanding my whereabouts on the court docket, me vocally,” he explained. “Knowing that my voice can assistance people a good deal. Remaining a five, obviously at the back again of the offense most of the time, just talking up. Recognizing what’s likely on and producing the right calls for other individuals.”

And beyond his enhanced basketball aptitude, Williams has experienced loads of time to insert toughness whilst waiting for the healing course of action to conclude.

“Just truly strengthening my physique, my reduce half as significantly as my higher half,” he said. “Strengthening my hips, knees, calves, all the things. Doing work on a robust core, much too, so I could start (potent), on the courtroom. I’ll be jumping, but that’s actually significantly it.”

And now Williams has to exercise persistence of yet another sort — the sort essential to wait around on the bench for his identify to be referred to as.

“Probably not a great deal of minutes,” mentioned head coach Brad Stevens. “We’ll see how it goes, but we’ll carry him again at the ideal spot.”

Requested about Williams’ development all through his time away from the floor, Stevens claimed that in truth of the matter, the youthful centre is however just receiving commenced.

“I assume you enhance from the practical experience-aspect of points by going through a different time, but he’s gonna have his times early,” explained the Celtics mentor. “It’s not like he was a 30-moment-a-game man ahead of. At times we misconstrue that, but it does give us a whole lot much more flexibility and solutions at that location to rotate men. We’re fired up to have him back again, it will be a gradual process about the next few months to get him again to feeling excellent.

“Obviously what tends to make him unique is his vertical athleticism. He’s got a exclusive potential in individuals smaller spaces to block photographs, to go up and grab lobs, but he’s also enhanced passing the ball. I thought he acquired greater in coverages and these kinds of issues just before he got hurt, and those people are the issues that will possibly get a handful of — when the 1st guy arrives at him full out of a select-and-roll, it’s not heading to be like going versus our coaches. No offense to our coaches or our toughness men. It’s not going to really feel the very same.”

Kemba Walker eyes Tuesday return

Kemba Walker ran by means of an particular person exercise session Saturday morning, and is scheduled for a three-on-3 session Sunday. Right after missing his fifth straight sport with a sore knee final night time, the Celtics guard is pointing to Tuesday’s activity towards Brooklyn for a return.

“He shot. Been in the fat area now. He’ll engage in three-on-3 (Sunday) and then we’ll see if he’s cleared for exercise Monday,” reported Stevens. “If he’s cleared for observe Monday, then Tuesday’s in play.”

Theis earning time

Williams’ return will effect the roster in various techniques, but not in which Daniel Theis’ minutes are concerned — not with the way the Celtics’ smaller-ball middle has been playing.

“Don’t know that that will modify a full whole lot,” explained Stevens. “Theis is a difficult-actively playing guy. He’s ordinarily in the suitable spots. His minutes could adjust a tiny bit since we have a further large to rotate in, but it is not going to adjust a ton.”

Enes Kanter, on the other hand, has currently seasoned a minutes fluctuation.

“I think the detail that I love about Kanter is that he’s listed here to acquire,” explained Stevens. “So there will be times exactly where he performs a large amount. There will be situations wherever he performs a small bit less. He understands that. But our chance of successful at the level we want to get at is, like I claimed, to intensify all people guys on the perimeter and to give ourselves the greatest wager each and every night time against whoever we’re taking part in. We’ve seen Kanter be good versus a ton of groups. And so, we’ll use all 3 of them.”