celtics-prevent-the-bleeding,-maintain-off-cavaliers

CLEVELAND — There was practically nothing the Celtics could do below that would erase the scar from the prior evening’s reduction to Brooklyn.

But at least they stopped the bleeding.

With starters Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward out, Jayson Tatum returned to the lineup with 32 details, and Semi Ojeleye experienced 22 to defeat his career-large by 5 as the Celts held off the base-of-the-East Cavaliers, 112-106, Wednesday night time.

The Celts were being primary by a mere level with 3 minutes remaining as Collin Sexton poured in his 35th and 36th factors as part of a new job-significant 41 (32 last video game). But on this night they created the performs to close matters out.

Marcus Sensible strike two free throws, Ojeleye canned his fifth trey of the night and Intelligent drove for a 105-97 direct. Celtic cost-free throws saved the Cavs at bay.

The Celtics ended up making an attempt to go on from Tuesday, but they did not leave it entirely behind when they woke up right here following the late-night flight from Boston.

“Well, we talked about it a minimal little bit nowadays,” explained mentor Brad Stevens. “Every working day in this league is an possibility to exhibit fantastic competitive character, perhaps no more so than these days, due to the fact we have been all hurting from past evening. Previous evening was not a pleasurable knowledge, and so I feel that the 1 matter that we needed to do was just briefly talk about that, because the other fact is we’ve acquired three fellas that played previous night that aren’t below, and I did not really want to carry it up to the relaxation of the group.

“I imagine it is significant that if we’re going to speak about final night time and definitely delve into it, really, most people need to be in that home. And so we briefly touched on it, concentrated on the Cavs and moved on. You try out to come across a way to play as nicely as we can tonight.”

The Celts performed well in precisely just one spurt in the initial quarter. Or, much more to the stage, Tatum did. Back again from a video game out due to the fact of disease, he strike 3-ideas on 3 consecutive belongings in a 59-second span commencing at 9: 22.

That led a 13- Celtic operate that experienced them in advance by 9. But Kevin Adore strike a pair of treys, and the Cavs had been again within just one, 28-27, by the close of the quarter.

Ojeleye hit a 3-pointer near the finish of the frame, and it was a preview of coming sights. He hit 3 more bombs in the 2nd interval, incorporating a regular three-position engage in on which he shimmied immediately after scoring the bucket.

The final of Ojeleye’s hoops in the quarter experienced the C’s ahead by 13 at 56-43, but before long right after he had to go away the sport with the injured groin (he would return with five: 37 still left in the 3rd). The Celts skipped him, as — shades of Tuesday’s sport — they skipped their subsequent 3 pictures and turned the ball more than two times. The Cavs stuffed the void with 9 factors, but Tatum hit a turnaround to put the Celts up, 58-52, at the crack.

Daniel Theis hit 1 of two no cost throws to open the second 50 percent scoring, but that was just a minimal interruption. Sexton and Larry Nance Jr. put together for the game’s future 9 points, giving the Cavs an 18-three run spanning the quarters.

Tatum and Robert Williams then fueled 12-2 counterpunch, but yet again the C’s went dry as Cleveland scored the following 8, six by Kevin Like.

Two far more Tatum buckets and a driving dunk by Grant Williams in the waning seconds got the Celts into the previous quarter with an 81-77 lead.