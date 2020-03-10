Celtics stave off Indiana comeback, get 114-111 earn over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — With four straight losses in the Back garden, the Celts took to the highway hoping to find one thing which is been missing at household.

What they identified right here Tuesday was more of the similar horror film they’ve been viewing at the Causeway Street Theater. But this time there was, a lot to Bostonian reduction, a delighted ending.

The Celts steered out of a bad skid to escape with a 114-111 victory more than the Pacers, this time creating the key plays when they mattered most.

The Celtics led by as lots of as 19 and were being in advance by 16 with significantly less than 7 minutes remaining here. But Victor Oladipo has 10 factors in a 21-2 operate that set the Pacers ahead, 107-104, with 2:15 to go.

The Indiana direct was at two when Jayson Tatum drove and dunked, Marcus Wise scored in the lane and Kemba Walker strike 1 of two cost-free throws. The Celt direct stayed at 3 following a Domantas Sabonis adhere to-up hoop and two Good no cost throws.

Justin Getaway missed a 3-pointer at the conclude, with Sensible securing the rebound and the get.

Tatum and Gordon Hayward led the assault with 30 and 27 details, respectively, but Daniel Theis additional 20, and all five Celt starters completed in double digits. The C’s acquired just 10 factors and 3-for-14 taking pictures out of their bench, but this time it didn’t matter.

The early returns were a lot more than promising for the Celts. They could not have asked for a significantly superior to start with quarter — at least until eventually the closing moments.

Hayward, back again dwelling in Indiana, went for 13 points in the body, making all 4 of his photographs from the floor and incorporating four rebounds and two assists.

The previous of his factors in the body came with 1:31 left and developed a 30-17 guide. But as has been a trouble of late, the C’s experienced problems closing the period of time out. The Pacers scored the very last five points, and it would have been much more experienced Sabonis been equipped to knock down his broad-open up jumper.

The Pacer huge male scored 2 times to sandwich a Tatum speedy split jam at the start out of the next, but then the Celts’ initial time All-Star started to certainly flex his activity.

Tatum commenced with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer, and following two free of charge throws by Brad Wanamaker, he held likely to establish a collection of 15-level potential customers for the Celtics. Tatum had nine straight Boston details and 16 of the Celts’ to start with 18.

But tthe seemingly unavoidable Pacer operate adopted. A hard Marcus Smart runner constituted the only prosperous Shamrock offense in a four moment extend, and Indiana stuffed in with a dozen points. The Celt lead was down to 4 when Oladipo (13 factors in the quarter) strike another trey to make it 52-48.

The C’s ended up then ready to near the 50 percent on a 7-2 run to get their edge to 59-50 at the crack.

Hayward came back again from a silent second quarter (-3) and warmed once more with a pair of 3-pointers and a idea-in of his own missed drive to get the Celts up, 71-56, and ship the Pacers to a timeout.

The guide grew to as a lot of as 19 before settling in at 14 entering the last period.

The unfold was 16 with a lot less than 7 minutes remaining, but a pair of second-possibility hoops by T.J. Warren anxious the Celts more than enough to get in touch with a timeout.

And the worry only grew thereafter.

Blowing double-determine potential customers at dwelling in the aforementioned defeats was continue to sticking in the Celtics’ craw as they took the court docket in this article.

“Yeah, I mean and which is why we chat about it, that’s why the video games you can get when you have an possibility, you’ve bought to seize that,” explained Brad Stevens in advance of idea-off. “We did not do that final 7 days, but it is difficult to get, and ultimately what you never want to do is enable those matters snowball months upon months on weeks.

“The difficult aspect about a shedding streak at property is now you’ve received to go on the highway towards truly superior teams. That is section of it. I imagine these are 82-activity seasons. You are what you are at the finish, but you know that there are certain matters you have got to consider edge of, and for most section we’ve been actually very good and the Pacers have been definitely superior about it.

“But there’s no question that you are going to have a few nights you appear again on and say you could have been better.”