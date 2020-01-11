Celtics try to resuscitate their rhythm

Loading...

In Brad StevensIn mind was the last time his team looked good on Christmas afternoon in Toronto.

Since then, the slip has become increasingly clear to the Celtics coach – not helped at all by the choir line of players in and out of the line-up due to injury and illness.

But the Saturday night game against New Orleans was really rare due to the simple fact that Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart were all active for the third consecutive game.

“I just think since Christmas Day, that was the game I felt when we got ready to play, we were really locked up,” Stevens said. “We were really ready to go, and I just think we haven’t been that healthy. There have been games where we were closer to full – of course not To rob (Williams) and no VP (Vincent Poirier) since then – but there have been games where we have been closer to full games where we have not had so many boys. I am more concerned about the big picture of how we can be the very best we can be. And we just have to let everyone play at the optimum level to do that. “

But getting there requires a better rhythm and coherence – a difficult thing when Smart and Walker only come back into shape after debilitating illnesses.

“There have been so many guys in and out over the course of the year that it takes a while to get used to playing with everyone again,” said Hayward, who knows what he is talking, since the Celtics attacker has missed 16 games this season for hand surgery and a painful left foot.

“Shouldn’t be that long, but it’s a bit of an adjustment,” he said about the line-up rebuilding some cohesion. “One thing that doesn’t matter is how we play defensively. If you stop and run, it really doesn’t matter. If you can get a few easy ones that should help with energy. Part of it disappears when we can get stops and get into transition. I haven’t had that much in the past three games. “

Zion is progressing

The pelicans begin to see some daylight where their wounded young star, Zion Williamson, is worried.

The explosive power ahead, which still has to play due to knee surgery, participated in a three-in-three training prior to Saturday night’s game.

“He’s going well,” said the New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. “He went through a few exercises. The problem we had was that we had no opportunity to practice. We practiced before we left and we actually have no days to practice on this trip. He does some developmental workouts and things like that He’s moving forward There will come a time when we stick it out to play, but we don’t have an exact date.

“Not so much the number of exercises,” Gentry said about what Williamson needs to see action. “It’s just to see him, see him move, and have every confidence in him.”

Poirier on the better side

Although Williams’ return of a hip bruise – Saturday night was the 17th he missed due to the injury – is still unknown, the help of great men may finally be on his way with the approaching return of Poirier after a pinky operation.

“We think VP can play late next week,” Stevens said. “I felt really good when we were playing three (big) boys at the beginning of this year, and we couldn’t do that much. Grant can play the five in some matchups. The more bodies, the better. “