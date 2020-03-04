celtics-tumble-in-overtime-to-brooklyn,-129-a-hundred-and-twenty

With Jayson Tatum at household with an ailment, Gordon Hayward back again in the article-halftime locker place with a knee contusion, and Kemba Walker on a rigid minutes restriction, Brad Stevens resorted to hockey shifts.

And as the Celtics coach went deep into his bench, and initially watched the Celtics guide soar as substantial as 21 details, ahead of the bottom fell out in Tuesday night’s 129-120 additional time loss to Brooklyn. Which include Saturday night’s decline to Houston, it was their second straight time beyond regulation loss.

The Celtics, who led by 18 factors just one hoop into the fourth quarter, were caught getting their foot off the gas, and fell prey to a 51-position explosion by Nets guard Caris Levert, who scored 23 stage in the fourth quarter and adopted it up by scoring all 11 Brooklyn factors in overtime.

Walker, who had missed the preceding 5 video games with a sore knee, showed some easy to understand rust in a 23-moment, 21-point, 6-for-16 return to motion. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 22 points in 35 weighty minutes, but did not occur out for extra time while obtaining therapy on the sideline.

Marcus Clever fouled Levert with two-tenths of a second still left whilst trying a 3-pointer, and the Nets guard hit all 3 for the tie, sending the sport into overtime.

With Brown having stretched on the sideline at the start of overtime, Levert opened the period of time with a managing banker. Smart fouled out 11 seconds later on with a cost and his substitute, Edwards, fouled Levert while the latter buried a jumper. Though he skipped the cost-free toss, he obtained the ball back off a rebound and scored for a 124-118 lead, and arrived back to score all over again before Edwards last but not least scored the Celtics’ to start with factors of extra time.

Edwards sent Levert to the line once again with 1: 04 remaining, this time to strike the 1st of two for a 127-120 direct. Levert, back again at the line with 47.4 seconds remaining, hit all over again, this time with the crowd booing, for a 129-120 lead.

Walker’s three-pointer gave the Celtics an 84-67 lead at the conclusion of the 3rd quarter, and the position guard went to the line 18 seconds into the fourth to strike a few free throws for an 87-69 edge.

The Celtics decelerated, with the Nets reducing the margin to 12 (87-75) with a rapid 6- run, followed by a 7- burst that trimmed the margin further, to seven (93-86).

It was the Williamses, Robert and Grant, who last but not least despatched the score back again the other way, the previous with two cost-free throws and the latter with a good submit-up over DeAndre Jordan for a 99-88 guide with five: 38 still left.

Walker’s 3-pointer a minute afterwards was great for a 102-91 edge, followed by a Brown banker.

Levert experienced significantly in retail outlet, nevertheless, draining a few consecutive 3-ideas to kick off a 12- operate that lower the Celtics guide to 106-103, in advance of Walker restored purchase with his fourth trey of the night time for a 109-103 edge.

Levert first lower the C’s direct to 109-105 and then, adhering to a Robert Williams free of charge toss, to two factors with his fourth three of the quarter.

DeAndre Jordan strike two free throws, but Brown checked in with a 3-pointer for a 116-110 direct with 56 seconds still left.

Lavert strike at the time from the line, and Daniel Theis, fouled grabbing a defensive board, hit two times with 10.four seconds remaining for a 118-113 guide.

DeAndre Jordan’s dunk reduce the C’s direct to 118-115 with 6.7 seconds still left. Rodions Kurucs tied up Walker on the subsequent inbounds perform, and gained the jump, offering Brooklyn possession with 1.four seconds still left.

The Celtics emerged from one particular of the much more unattractive first halves in latest memory with a 56-43 guide. Hayward, struggling from a knee contusion, didn’t appear out for the third quarter. Walker commenced the 2nd 50 percent having stretched on the sideline, with Wanamaker getting his spot at the commence of the quarter.

But even at this, the C’s were capable to keep their edge, many thanks to an 11- run that was excellent for a 71-50 lead on a Brown 3-pointer.

Their initially 20-furthermore lead in hand, the Celtics didn’t get much of a challenge for the relaxation of the quarter, with this sort of times as a Romeo Langford dunk, a Wanamaker 3-pointer and a Brown three-position participate in for his 15th place of the night retaining length on the Nets.

Walker last but not least concluded the 3rd quarter with three.six seconds still left with his second three-pointer of the evening for an 84-65 lead.